Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM) headquartered in Warri, Delta State, has explained why his spiritual products, ‘Pool of Bethesda water,’ ‘Miracle handkerchiefs,’ and ‘Anointed oil’ might not work for some buyers.

Mr Fufeyin’s remarks are a response to the public outrage that has trailed the launch of his faith-based products, including a miracle soap, perfume, spiritual shirt, and mustard seed.

The equally controversial social media critic Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), publicly questioned the legitimacy of the prophet’s products and challenged him to provide the NAFDAC certification number of the products.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the publicity-loving prophet advertised his spiritual items during a Facebook live session, describing the products as possessing “miraculous healing powers and spiritual significance.”

Interestingly, Mr Fufeyin, infamous for his controversial miracles, has been selling and advertising faith-based products like the ‘Red Sea Water’ since 2019. However, the additional items have earned him criticism.

VDM, known for his activism against fraudulent practices and celebrity endorsements, denounced the Prophet’s products and accused him of exploiting the poor by selling what he termed “miracle items that do not deliver on their promises.’’

He condemned the prophet for monetising what he claimed to be God-given power, which should be freely accessible to all believers.

The criticism of the controversial activist did not stop at words alone. He threatened and reported Prophet Fufeyin to NAFDAC for selling “fake spiritual products.”

In what seems to be a response to the backlash, the CMDM senior prophet addressed his congregation during a live Sunday service, validating why his spiritual products might not work for everyone.

The 53-year-old clergyman noted that the key to unlocking the power of these items lies in the user’s love and belief in him and his ministry.

“If you (the buyers) are taking this special item, the spiritual item called handkerchief, number one, you can also use this as I (referring to himself) am using it. But number one, you must love me. If you don’t love me, no matter how you speak, speak in tongues; it cannot work.”

“No matter how you speak, it will not work. Number two, Believe is love. If you don’t believe or love the person, no matter [if] I give you this handkerchief to go and perform, I use it to clean my face, but it will not work. It can’t work.”

The prophet explained that those who mock him or doubt his spiritual gifts would find the products ineffective.

“Let me tell you a secret. While people receive a miracle, number one, you must show love to the person. No matter [if] you now come closer to me– you are mocking what I am doing, the things that are working for brother, sister, it cannot work for that brother.”

Mr Fufeyin referenced his Pool of Bethesda water, stating, “If I give you water, Pool of Bethesda water—you pour upon yourself, it will not work. If you drink it from morning till evening, it will not work. Why? He said, “Because you have an evil motive.

Backing his statement with the scripture, he said, “The Bible says, the young man said, save yourself and save us. That means you are mocking God. This is wrong; things of the spirit are not like that.”

The live Sunday video displayed the prophet’s followers enthusiastically backing him during his defence, while netizens had mixed reactions to the clergy’s video.

1 billion lawsuit

The feud heated when VDM alleged that the clergyman had taken legal action against him, filing a N1 billion lawsuit. The lawsuit reportedly sought damages and a restraining order to silence further criticism of his spiritual products.

VDM responded defiantly, announcing on Instagram that he intended to meet Mr Fufeyin in court.

In a dramatic gesture, he vowed to bring 800 deaf people, 700 blind individuals, and 36 women seeking the fruit of the womb to the courtroom, challenging the prophet to demonstrate the efficacy of his miracle products in front of a judge.

“I am coming to the court with 800 deaf people, 700 blind people, and 36 women who are looking for the fruit of the womb; you must use your healing water and soap to heal all of them in front of the judge,” VDM said in his video post, further fuelling the controversy.

Taking his challenge further, VDM ordered a batch of Prophet Fufeyin’s miracle water and experimented at a “Number one” disability home in Abuja (name undisclosed), which reportedly housed approximately 1,500 residents as of 2023.

He documented the visit in a 24-minute YouTube video, showing physically challenged individuals using the water and other products optimistically without any visible or live miraculous effects. This act was perceived by many as a direct challenge to Prophet Fufeyin’s claims, raising questions about the legitimacy of the products.

Amid the legal battle, speculations were rife that the Delta-born religious leader had forgiven VDM and withdrawn the lawsuit. However, VDM refuted these claims, asserting in a social media post that the case remained active and unresolved.

