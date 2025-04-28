Ihensekhien Samuel, legal counsel to Jeremiah Fufeyin, founder of the Delta State-based church Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry (CMDM), has provided further updates on the ongoing legal action between the clergyman and social media influencer Martin ‘Verydarkman (VDM)’ Otse.

In August 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Fufeyin filed a N1 billion lawsuit against VDM for publicly questioning the legitimacy of his faith-based products (spiritual shirt, miracle water, mustard seed, among others).

VDM also challenged the prophet to provide the NAFDAC certification number of the products.

This newspaper reported that VDM showcased the effectiveness of Prophet Fufeyin’s miracle products in a 24-minute YouTube video.

The video featured the administration of these products to individuals with disabilities.

VDM conducted the experiments at an undisclosed home in Abuja, which houses approximately 1,500 persons with physical challenges. VDM, an anti-fraud activist, criticised the Prophet for exploiting the poor by selling ineffective “miracle items”.

Responding, the 53-year-old clergyman noted that the key to unlocking the power of these items lies in the user’s love and belief in him and his ministry.

Adjournment

On 23 January, this newspaper reported that Mr Samuel disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court adjourned the lawsuit, setting 29 January for the hearing.

Since then, no substantial updates had been provided regarding the hearing until Monday, when Mr Fufeyin’s counsel confirmed that proceedings had commenced in a statement sent to this newspaper.

Mr Samuel stated that Justice A.Y. Shafa of the FCT High Court in Nyanya, Abuja, presided over the case.

He added that VDM’s lawyer, Ademola Oyedoku, who appeared for him during the hearing, assured the court that his (VDM) client would cease defaming Mr Fufeyin.

“The FCT High Court today (Monday), in fresh proceedings, has again started hearing the case afresh in respect of a case filed by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfenyi of Deliverance Mercyland International Ministry in Warri, Delta State, against VDM.

“Esq, who appeared for VDM in today’s court sitting, made a solemn promise to the FCT High Court that Verydarkman, known as VDM, will cease from any further defaming the plaintiff or undermining the suit and proceedings before the court,” Mr Samuel said in the statement.

New order

Additionally, Mr Samuel stated that Justice Shafa heard all pending applications filed by his client and VDM’s preliminary objection.

He added that the judge reserved the ruling until 2 July.

Mr Samuel noted, “As the FCT High Court today in the court proceedings stated it will grant fresh orders of status quo injunction on Verydarkman since its counsel Ademola Adedokun has conceded to refrain VDM from further libelling and doing any further libellous acts via internet videos and or publishing by Facebook, YouTube video any defamatory works against Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufenyi.”

Mr Samuel stated that his client lamented the incalculable damage caused by VDM’s defamatory content, which he said subjected his client to ridicule among members of his church and business partners worldwide.

“In a case of alleged libel and defamation, Prophet Jeremiah Fufenyi accused Verydarkman of operating on different social media platforms and portraying him in a bad light. The FCT High Court heard the matter today, even after painstakingly listening to the submissions of lead counsel to Prophet Jeremiah, human rights lawyer, Ihensekhien Samuel Junior, who pointed out that VDM has gone berserk on social media.

“And daily and in different sequences of continuously making defamatory videos, VDM is not just defaming the plaintiff’s wife, including his church ministry, but regularly also defaming and insulting the plaintiff via his social media mediums in this regard,” he added.

