The Big Brother Naija Season 10 has taken a new twist as Kaybobo secured a finale ticket.

The 26-year-old footballer earned a spot after answering a red telephone call on Monday evening.

“Breaking News: Kaybobo answered the Red Telephone and secured himself a FINALE ticket – but it cost the house ₦10 million from the grand prize! Top secret,” Big Brother announced.

This means the eventual winner will go home with N140 million grand prize, not N150 million as advertised earlier.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the reality show has entered its final phase.

The Week 9 Head of House, Sultana, and the Most Influential Player of the Week, Mensan, automatically secured tickets to the show’s finale, scheduled for Sunday, 10 September 2025.

At the same time, 10 other housemates are expected to battle for the limited slot in the finale.

Meanwhile, Rooboy and Dede answered the same red telephone in week 7 and were made to believe they had been evicted, but later were kept in a secret room with Joanna, whom Dede mentioned after picking up the call.

This week, Sultana and Mensan have been automatically placed on the finalist list as the drama unfolds.

This season of BBNaija kicked off on 27 July, with a two-day launch event with 29 female and male housemates.

10 of the 13 housemates remaining in the house will have to depend on their fans’ votes and other twists that might occur on the show to secure a place for themselves in the final.

“All housemates are up for possible eviction except Sultana, who is the HoH with immunity, Mensan, the Most Influential Player of the Week, and Kaybobo, who purchased immunity for N10m via the Red telephone,” Big Brotter announced.

In previous weeks of the reality show, 16 housemates were evicted, including Sabrina, who exited the show due to medical concerns.

Other housemates who have been evicted are Kayikunmi, Otega, Ibifubara, Danboskid, Victory, Gigi Jasmine, Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris, Tracy, Denari, Thelma Lawson, Bright Morgan, Kuture, and Joanna.

The remaining 13 housemates will wrestle for the record N140 million grand prize as the show enters its final phase, Week 9.