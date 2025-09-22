Nigeria’s Chiamaka Cynthia Nnadozie has confirmed her place among the best goalkeepers in the world after finishing fourth in the 2025 Women’s Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or Awards in Paris.

The Women’s Yashin Trophy, introduced this year to honour the world’s top female goalkeepers, was won by England’s Hannah Hampton.

She was followed by Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger in second place, Spain’s Cata Coll in third, while Nnadozie came fourth. The Netherlands’ Daphne van Domselaar completed the top five.

For Nnadozie, this award is another step in a career that keeps breaking new ground.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Brighton Ladies team in England has already been voted Africa’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper two years in a row at the CAF Awards. She was also one of Nigeria’s most important players at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where her saves and leadership helped the Super Falcons win the trophy again.

Her profile was massively boosted after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In that tournament, Nnadozie produced one of the most memorable performances in Nigeria’s famous 3–2 victory over hosts Australia.

Finishing fourth in the Yashin Trophy is a huge moment for Nnadozie and for African women’s football.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons Coach Justine Madugu gets historic Ballon dOr nomination

It shows that Nigerian players can compete with the very best in Europe and beyond.

Still only 24, Nnadozie has many more years ahead of her at the top level.

With Brighton and the Super Falcons, she will continue to aim higher — and perhaps climb even closer to the number one spot in future awards.