It’s a double win for Sultana as she was announced a finalist and the Week 9 Head of House in the Big Brother Naija show, after defeating Faith in Monday’s challenger game.

The show organisers announced HoH, Sultana, and the Most Influential Player of the Week, Mensan, as the show’s finalists as the BBNaija enters the last phase of Season 10’s edition.

“Oh girl, she did that. Sultana is this week’s Head of House and one of the two announced finalists. Mensan won the Most Influential Player Of The Week title, and he bagged the second finalist slot,” Bi said.

HoH

Faith made history as the first housemate to emerge HoH three times in the ongoing BBNaija show; two HoH and one interim HoH on Sunday night.

He also holds the reputation of being the only player with two Most Influential Players of the Week awards.

However, he was overthrown after Sultana outplayed him and other housemates in Monday’s challenger game, and named Isabella her guest.

Sultana became the third female housemate in BBNaija season nine to emerge HoH after Zita, Thelma Lawson, except for Doris, who reigned as interim HoH.

“Sultana is the incoming Head of House and second FINALIST for the season, joining ‘Most Influential Player Of The Week’ Mensan at the top of the food chain,” Big Brother Naija announced.

As it stands, Sultana and Mensan have automatically cruised into the last phases of the Big Brother Naija Season nine, as their wins come with eviction immunity.

Meanwhile, Rooboy was tagged the “house snail” of the week after posting the slowest performance during the challenge.

10/10

This season of BBNaija kicked off on 27 July, with a two-day launch event with 29 female and male housemates.

Following the unexpected Saturday night eviction of Thelma Lawson and Bright Morgan and Sunday’s live eviction, which saw Kuture and Joanna exit alongside 12 earlier evictees, the number of remaining contestants has reduced to 13.

In previous weeks of the reality show, 16 housemates were evicted, including Sabrina, who exited the show due to medical concerns.

Other housemates that have been evicted are Kayikunmi, Otega, Ibifubara, Danboskid, Victory, Gigi Jasmine, Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris, Tracy, and Denari.

The remaining 13 housemates will wrestle for the record N150 million grand prize as the show enters its final phase, Week 9.