The life and ministry of Pastor Bimbo Odukoya ended abruptly on 10 December 2005, when she perished in the Sosoliso Airlines crash that killed 103 others. She was just 45.

Yet, nearly two decades later, her voice and influence remain unmistakably alive.

Fondly remembered as a preacher, counsellor, and mentor whose reach extended far beyond the pulpit, Pastor Bimbo was celebrated for her practical approach to relationships and family life.

Through her popular television programme Single and Married, she offered biblical yet down-to-earth guidance on love, dating and marriage counselling that inspires a new generation.

This flashback revisits the remarkable life and enduring legacy of the late preacher, who would have turned 65 on 12 September.

Life and times

Born on 12 September 1960, Pastor Bimbo was a writer, televangelist, conference speaker, youth mentor, and marriage counsellor.

She studied History and Archaeology at the University of Ibadan and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

She then began her career at the National Theatre in Lagos.

She served as the head of the counselling department at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, TREM, under the direction of Bishop Mike Okonkwo from 1987 to 1999.

On 3 November 1984, she married her sweetheart, Taiwo Odukoya, at the Yaba Baptist Church.

The union produced three children: Tolu, Jimmy and Tobi Odukoya.

In 1992, she co-founded The Fountain of Life Church alongside her husband, Pastor Taiwo.

The church began with humble beginnings and has grown into a network of ministries in Nigeria and abroad. Taiwo Odukoya served as the senior pastor until his passing in 2023.

At the time of her death, she was the associate senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church and the President of Discovery for Women.

She hosted ‘Single and Married,’ a television programme that addressed practical issues in marriages and relationships.

Guided by biblical principles, Pastor Bimbo addressed issues like choosing the right partner, sex education, emotional struggles and more.

Episodes of the programme are still available on her YouTube channel.

The Fountain of Life Church

Pastor Bimbo, along with her husband, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, was one of the founding members of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.

Established in the early 1990s, the church quickly became a hub for spiritual growth, community service, and family building.

While Pastor Taiwo provided leadership and vision for the church, Bimbo carved out a distinct niche as a teacher and counsellor who could translate scripture into everyday lessons.

Incidentally, in 2023, her husband, Pastor Taiwo, died in the United States of America (USA).

Following the founder’s death, their son, Jimmy Odukya, leads the church.

Death

In a tragic turn of events, on 10th December 2005, the preacher boarded the ill-fated Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145, bound for Port Harcourt from Abuja.

The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32 with 110 people on board.

According to reports, the aircraft slammed into the ground and burst into flames, claiming the lives of Pastor Bimbo and 103 others.

The plane was carrying many secondary school students returning home for the holidays, making the tragedy even more devastating for the nation.

Her death shook Nigeria to its core. The news was met with disbelief, sorrow, and widespread mourning.

Twenty years after her demise, Pastor Bimbo’s influence has not waned.

Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation

In her memory, her family established the Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, a not-for-profit, non-governmental and faith-based organisation.

The Foundation provides information resources, support and training to women and youth, particularly young girls in disadvantaged communities across Nigeria.

Established in 2007, the Foundation continued the work she started in Muslim and Christian communities.

Among other things, the Foundation helps girls go back to school by providing educational support resources.

It also provides support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assaults, helping them rebuild their lives through counselling, short-term housing, medical, legal aid, vocational and educational support.