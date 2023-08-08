The senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, is dead.

The church confirmed his demise on its official Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Lagos-based pastor died in the United States of America (USA) on Monday, the church said.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, founding pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift

of a great leader!!!”, the church stated.

The cause of death was not stated.

The preacher’s death comes less than two years after his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, died on 9 November 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer.

They were married for 11 years and had two children.

He married Nomthi after his first wife Bimbo died in the Sosoliso plane crash in 2005.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

