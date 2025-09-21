Despite their dominance over the past five years, Egypt remains wary of strong contenders like Nigeria, Algeria, Tunisia, and Madagascar ahead of the 2025 ITTF African Championships, set to take place in Tunis, Tunisia, from 12 to 19 October.

As Africa’s top-ranked table tennis nation and the continent’s flagbearer at numerous global tournaments, Egypt acknowledges the rising wave of talented players across the continent.

Mohamed El-Beiali, a key member of the Egyptian men’s team, believes the level of competition has intensified, making it difficult for any team to claim outright dominance.

“It’s not going to be easy for Egypt or Nigeria. The African Championships is highly competitive now, with many strong players emerging. So, it’s going to be a tough battle in Tunis,” El-Beiali said.

He anticipated another Egypt-Nigeria showdown in the final, citing the depth and quality of both squads. “I expect Egypt and Nigeria to meet in the final again. It’s always a 50/50 contest between us,” he added.

El-Beiali praised Nigeria’s resilience, noting their consistent strength regardless of the lineup.

He also expressed pride in the growing talent pool across Africa.

“Nigeria is always a tough team to beat. Beyond Nigeria, there are many strong players in Africa, and I’m proud of that. Our experience from past tournaments will be crucial this year. We have a solid team, and Youssef Abdelaziz is in great form,” said the 2023 men’s singles runner-up.

Currently ranked fourth in Africa, El-Beiali believed Egypt will be the team to beat in both the men’s and women’s events.

He outlined his personal goals for the tournament:

“My aim in Tunis is to win the team event and secure my first singles title. In the men’s doubles, I hope my partnership with Abdelaziz will bring us the title, especially after becoming the first African pair to reach the quarterfinals of the World Championships in Doha. We’re the top-rated pair and intend to maintain that status. I also hope my mixed doubles partnership with Hana Goda will yield success.”

He described Tunis as an ideal venue for competition and expressed excitement about returning to the Rades Sports Hall:

“I can’t wait to return to Tunis. It’s a fantastic venue, and I’m looking forward to an exciting tournament against Africa’s best,” he said