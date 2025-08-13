The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has asked Ibom Air and ValueJet, whose officials were involved in separate controversies with two passengers, to withdraw their complaints against them.

Comfort Emmanson, the passenger of Ibom Air, was forcefully removed from the aircraft on Sunday at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a crew member.

She was remanded at Kirikiri Prison in Lagos after the airline pressed charges against her. Ibom Air and the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) also imposed a lifetime “no-fly” ban against her.

This newspaper reported that the music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM I, allegedly insisted on taking an alcoholic drink on board a ValueJet airline despite the caution by officials of the airline.

KWAM 1 allegedly tried to physically prevent the aircraft from taking off and was almost hit by the aircraft when the pilot proceeded to taxi in preparation for takeoff.

The incident led the aviation regulator, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to suspend the two pilots involved, while the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) imposed a six-month flying ban on KWAM 1.

The NCAA has petitioned the inspector general of police, calling for an investigation against KWAM 1, a petition the inspector general referred to the commissioner of police in charge of the airport.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Wednesday, Mr Keyamo asked Ibom Air to “withdraw criminal complaints” and AON to lift the lifetime flying ban against Ms Emmanson and directed aviation regulators, including NCAA, to reduce the KWAM 1 ban to one month.

Mr Keyamo said both passengers have shown remorse against their actions.

“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA is also to withdraw its criminal complaints against KWAM 1, earlier lodged with the police.

“In the case of Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and the co-pilot, First Officer Ivan Oloba of VALUEJET, the NCAA is to restore their licenses after the same period of one-month ban, after undergoing some mandatory professional re-appraisal. The details will be announced by the NCAA,” the minister said.

Airport incident, backlash

The arraignment of Ms Emmanson and the lifetime flying ban imposed on her by airline operators triggered a backlash from many Nigerians and groups, including Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

In the viral video of the altercation at the airport, the airline officials were seen dragging Ms Emmanson out of the aircraft, in the process stripping part of her body.

While condemning Ms Emmanson’s action, Mr Obi said the airline operators and the aviation minister were exhibiting “double standard,” with the severity of punishment meted out to the Ibom Air passenger, while KWAM 1, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, whom many believe committed a more severe offence, was given a lesser punishment and with no charges press on him.

“Stripping her publicly was not only unnecessary but also represents the height of rascality and abuse by our agencies. It is unacceptable that she was hurriedly taken to court and remanded, while someone who visibly held a plane from taking off and put hundreds of lives at risk is still at large, with government agencies and some state officials speaking up for him to be forgiven.

“This case is not just about one young woman; it is about the double standards that poison our justice system. Justice in Nigeria must never be about who is poor or powerless versus who has influence or access to government officials.

“While Ms Emmanson is in jail, the other offender who committed a more severe offence, has not been held to the same standard. He has neither been arrested nor arraigned in any court,” Mr Obi said, referring to Mr Marshal.

On its part, the NBA demanded an immediate lifting of the lifetime ban and an apology from Ibom Air and airline operators to Ms Emmanson.

In a statement on Tuesday, signed by its President, Afam Osigwe, and Secretary, Mobolaji Ojibara, the NBA said the AON and Ibom Air decided without hearing from the passenger, a move they said breaches the fundamental principle of fair hearing and renders the decision legally and morally indefensible.

“We also call on the minister for aviation, the NCAA, FAAN, and relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough inquiry, sanction all those found culpable, and enforce strict compliance with established standards for the humane treatment of air passengers,” the statement said, adding that it was ready to offer free legal service for Ms Emmanson.

Mr Keyamo, the aviation minister, in his statement on Wednesday, said he decided to withdraw charges against Ms Emmanson and KWAM 1 after a review of the incidents involving the two airlines and appeals from well-meaning Nigerians.

“The decisions were taken by the government and the airline operators purely on compassionate grounds as the government will never pander to base sentiments, politically-motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws are involved.

“We are also sending a clear message that we take safety and security in the aviation sector very seriously, and we have decided to draw a line after these clemencies,” the minister said.