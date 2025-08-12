Big Brother Naija Season 10 has become dramatic lately. Warnings and bans were imposed on housemates after a series of intense clashes on Tuesday.

Earlier today, a fierce verbal fight broke out among Kuture, Bright Morgan, and Faith, which was accompanied by threats and intimidation.

Faith hid a communal lighter during distribution discussions, prompting a tense confrontation with Kuture.

In the footage, Kuture was seen reeling out threats at Faith that he would step on the fellow housemate, while Bright Morgan followed the same path of issuing threats.

“From now till next year, I will be beating you, I will march on you,” Kuture threatened.

The heated altercation suggested the housemates had tampered with the crackdown on the house rules.

As a result, Big Brother summoned all housemates to the lounge to address a series of disciplinary breaches.

“Kuture has received a final warning from Big Brother regarding threats of violence with malicious intent,” BBNaija said.

Double strike

Eventually, Bright Morgan received a double strike for physically shoving Faith, a violation that places him one step away from disqualification.

Just after Kuture’s threat, Bright Morgan, who pushed Faith before being restrained by others, was also sanctioned for the incident.

“Bright Morgan has received a Double Strike from Big Brother by section 15 sub-section 1 of the Rule Book.

“Any housemate who becomes physically violent may be removed from the house immediately. Violence can refer to self-inflicted violence or violence towards another.

“Other types of violence include provocation, goading, bullying, and victimisation. One more Strike and he will be disqualified from the house,” BBNaija said.

No alcohol

Additionally, Sultana was slapped with a one-week alcohol ban after urinating on Dede’s belongings while intoxicated.

“Big Brother has banned Sultana from consuming alcohol for one week, including parties. Failure to comply will result in dire consequences,” the organisers said.

Also, BBN stated clearly that the window for leniency has closed, and repeat offences will not be tolerated.

Tensions are increasing in volume as eviction looms. All housemates, except Tracy, the current HoH, Rooboy, the most influential player, and Kuture, whom Tracy saved, are now at risk this week.