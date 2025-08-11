Tracy has emerged as the first female housemate to retain the interim Head of House (a new twist introduced by Big Brother Naija this ‘10/10’ season.)

She emerged as the second interim HOH on Monday after Thelma Lawson defended her title on Monday night.

The interim HoH who emerges on Sunday must defend their title the next night.

This also means Kuture will continue to be her deputy and enjoy immunity and guest spots around the house.

Eviction

BBN further opened voting chances for eviction, calling on fans to start throwing in their votes to save their favourites.

Voting is now OPEN! All housemates are up for possible eviction this week except HoH Tracy, Most Influential Player Rooboy and Kuture, whom Tracy saved.

Voting closes on Thursday at 22:00 WAT.