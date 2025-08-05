The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said he has never been involved in thuggery or participated in any form of electoral malpractice in his political career.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Throughout my political journey, I have never been involved in thuggery, the snatching of ballot boxes, or any form of electoral malpractice.

“I challenge anyone: Conduct your investigations. You will find no stains of rigging or violence associated with my name,” he said.

“I have always chosen the path of peace, principle, and civility.”

The former governor also said he does not engage in false accusations or witch-hunts against his political opponents in elections.

“I believe in fair competition, not manufactured victories,” he said.

‘I can turn Nigeria around in four years’

Mr Obi, on 29 June, pledged to serve for a single four-year term if elected the country’s president in 2027, despite a constitutional provision allowing elected presidents to serve for two terms.

The comment has since elicited reactions from Nigerians, with some suggesting the pledge was only political and would not be obeyed.

But the former governor, in the Tuesday post, said he was baffled that his single-term comment had generated many reactions.

“By this feeling, we are doubting the fact that a sincere leader can achieve much in 48 months,” he stated.

He said he had never been desperate in the pursuit of political power or anything in life, adding that traits associated with desperation cannot be found in either his past or present political behaviours.

Mr Obi listed some traits, including engaging in overly aggressive rhetoric or actions to prove a point or gain attention, becoming overly defensive or reactive to criticism, and often appearing paranoid.

“What drives me is not personal ambition, but a deep commitment to see Nigeria work. And if the sacrifice required of me is four years of sincere, accountable leadership, so be it.

“In four years, we can confront corruption head-on, redirecting resources to priority areas.

“For instance, the trillions used to acquire new presidential jets and other unnecessary expenses at this time could have been channelled into education, healthcare, or infrastructure,” he said.

“Within the same period, we will ensure that the rule is sacrosanct and the rule of law is strictly followed. Within the same period, we can conduct free, fair and credible elections.”

Mr Obi further reiterated his commitment to serve for only one term if elected president.

“Leadership, to me, is not about entitlement. It is about service.

“If given the mandate, for just one term, I will dedicate every moment to building a Nigeria that works for all,” he stated.