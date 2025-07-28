The Big Brother Naija house is now complete! Following a spectacular first launch show, the energy soared to new heights as the second batch of housemates, all men, made their grand entrances on Sunday night.

Now that the men of the house have been revealed, fans are more eager than ever to see what drama, alliances, and game strategies they’ll bring to the show.

It promises to be a season of non-stop entertainment, airing 24/7 on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, and the Showmax streaming platform.

Sunday live eviction shows will continue on these platforms, keeping fans on the edge. Here’s a breakdown of the new faces competing for your hearts and votes this season.

Outgoing and unapologetically honest, Rooboy is a 30-year-old with a high-energy personality and a deep sense of loyalty. His mom’s death reshaped him, and he now lives boldly to make her proud. Though he can be blunt and loud, he cares deeply about fairness and is focused on becoming the best version of himself. He’s here to be “bold, vibrant, and unforgettable.

At just 21, Koyin is a model built for the spotlight. He’s a “certified party plug” with a fashion-forward vibe and a mission to chase success in music and acting. Proudly single and a self-proclaimed “King of Girls,” he’s bringing high energy and “fun drama” to the house, hoping to “shake things up with two girls fighting over me.”

Mr. Ideal Nigeria 2024 is in the house! Danboskid is a model and upcoming actor with a surprisingly grounded past—he once worked construction to make ends meet. He’s strategic, expressive, and while he’s learned from past heartbreaks not to rush into relationships, he still believes in love. He’s ready to use the Big Brother platform to showcase his charisma and confidence.

The house has a new creative force in Otega, a 33-year-old software developer who is also a storyteller, chef, and photographer. He’s an introspective and reserved man who values authenticity over appearances. Otega is here to be “real, to grow, and to leave a mark that lingers,” proving that vulnerability and quiet fire are powerful.

A born performer and vibrant creative, Jason Jae is a “lover boy with a wild side.” He’s overcome tough seasons, including stepping away from his music career and dropping out of university. He is ready to use the Big Brother Naija house as his shot at fun, fame, and proving that some mischief can go a long way.

A fast-rising actor who has already shared screen time with Nollywood legends, Bright Morgan is grounded and driven. This “Lagos boy” is known for his strategic thinking, charismatic presence, and disarming honesty. In a committed relationship, he values loyalty and is ready to bring charm, wit, and real-life drama to the house.

Denari is a first-class graduate who describes himself as passionate, funny, and deeply emotional. He’s a lone wolf, extremely loyal to his small circle of friends. Despite a cynical view of relationships, he is open to healing and growth. As a natural leader and expert mimic, he believes he carries a “quiet strength” and is ready to prove it.

Introducing the “Ajegunle firecracker,” Kuture is a drummer, fashion designer, and interior decorator with a sharp tongue and unfiltered energy. This “Mainland boy” has a heart that beats for truth and is ready to bring his natural charisma and street smarts to the house. With him inside, you can trust “nobody’s letting their subscription expire.”

A Port Harcourt powerhouse, Mensan is a trained lawyer, fashion icon, and master storyteller with a magnetic presence. Known as “Captain James with the Sauce,” he’s the life of the party and a friendly fellow who can fit in anywhere. He’s bringing charisma, culture, and a fresh vibe from Rivers State to the house, promising “no gimmicks, just real vibes.”

Kaybobo is a vibrant mix of brains, brawn, and heart. This summa cum laude graduate of the University of Memphis is an ambitious and athletic leader with a hidden talent for poetry and a strong Christian faith. He loves volunteering and is ready to light up the house with authentic energy, fierce competition, and unforgettable vibes.

Victory is a bold realist with a vibrant spirit who believes in freedom, equality, and social justice. A graduate of the University of Uyo, he is a natural-born writer who enjoys healthy arguments and meaningful friendships. He’s ready to use the Big Brother house to show the world that it’s okay to be “different, honest, vulnerable, and real.”

Not your typical doctor, Purple is a medical doctor and augmented reality creator who merges science, art, and technology. He describes himself as “riveting, calculated, and alluring” and believes he has the “sauce” the show needs. A perfect mix of book and street smarts, he’s ready to lead, entertain, and show what Nigerian youth are capable of.

Kayikunmi is a charismatic twin who is a daily banker and a creative disruptor by night. Known for being funny, loud, and mischievous, he balances boardroom finesse with a thriving streetwear brand. He’s looking for love and is ready to bring “heart, heat, and headlines” to the house, proving that acting and entertaining are his second nature.

Calm, confident, and quietly unforgettable, Kola is a Quality Analyst who has rebuilt his life after moving continents. A stylish storyteller with a soft-spoken edge, he’s grounded in his Christian faith and values honesty and growth. He’s here to challenge stereotypes and inspire others by showing that vulnerability and strength coexist in one frame. He’s “not loud, but he’s unforgettable.”