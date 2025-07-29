A cross-section of leaders from Old Bende region of Abia State

The people of Old Bende region, made up of nine local government areas of Abia State under the aegis of the Old Bende Progressive Union, have commended the leadership style and performance of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

The commendation is contained in a communique issued by the Old Bende Progressive Union after a solidarity and courtesy visit to the member representing the Aba North & South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, on Monday, 28 July 2025.

See the full communique below:

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE MEETING OF OLD BENDE STAKEHOLDERS

The people of Old Bende region, made up of nine LGAS in Abia State under the aegis of the Old Bende Progressive Union, after a solidarity and courtesy visit to the member representing the Aba North and South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, Monday 28, July 2025, unanimously resolved as follows:

1) We, the stakeholders of Old Bende of Abia State have taken note of the developmental strides and democratic gains Abia state has made since May 29, 2023 when Dr. Alex Otti was sworn in as the Executive Governor of Abia State.

2) The Governor has since his emergence justified the trust we reposed on him by embarking on transformational projects like the Abia International Airport, the Abia Seaport, the Abia Stadium City, Abia Industrial Park among others. These projects have in no small measure placed Abia on the map as one of the reference points for good governance and a sterling example for others to follow.

3) We are proud to identify with the impactful governance style of Governor Alex Otti, who has since his emergence as Abia State governor, turned the fortunes of traders, workers and pensioners around with prompt salary and pension payments as well as settling outstanding inherited backlogs. The Governor has also resuscitated and rebounded decayed infrastructure and improved the lives of Abians in every nook and cranny of the state.

4) As a result of the Governor’s giant developmental strides, we will organise a grand reception to appreciate Dr. Alex Otti in Aba, Abia State, on a future date to be announced.

5) We assure Governor Alex Otti of our unflinching support for him to continue with the infrastructural revolution in Abia state post 2027.

6) The Governor has since embarked on unprecedented infrastructural development notable among them, completion of Port-Harcourt Road, Aba, Umuahia to Abriba Road, Ohanku Road, Obohia road, the moribund Enyimba Hotels, the proposed Modular Refinery in Ukwa, among others.

7) We don’t take for granted the governor’s intervention in the health sector that has seen life return to the hitherto neglected General Hospital Aba and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH.

7) We also note the improved security in Abia state which has given way for a more favourable business environment leading to the influx of businesses and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from all over the world.

After a motion moved by HRM, Eze Nwata Mbakwe, the Chairman of the Old Bende Council of Traditional Rulers and seconded by the renowned Entrepreneur and Industrialist, Chief Jerry Kalu (Osimiri), We hereby pass a vote of confidence on Governor Alex Otti assuring him of our intention and resolve to work for the success of his re-election in 2027.

9) With Dr Alex Otti in Abia, surely help is here.

Signed

1) HRM Eze Nwata Mbakwe, Chairman, Old Bende Traditional Rulers Council

2) DIG Azubuko Joel Udah mni (rtd.) Chairman, Old Bende Progressive Union

For and in the presence of;

3)Hon Alex Ikwechegh, House Member representing Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency.

4) HRH Eze Uwakwe Ukaegbu.

5) HRH Eze Ogbonnaya Sunday Ogbonnaya.

6) HRH Eze Emmanuel Azu Ogbonnaya.

7) HRH Eze Ernest Onwukwe.

8) HRH Eze Philip Ukeje.

9) HRH Eze Okpo Ogwo

10) HRH Eze Nwachukwu Okere.

11) HRH Eze Jerry Akpala Igwe.

12) HRH Eze Innocent Kalu Mba.

13) HRH Eze Gordy Ogbulafor.

14) HRH Eze Rowland Ekeoma.

15) HRH Eze Sunday Agu.

16) HRH Eze Engr. Chris Ukoma.

17) HRH Eze Ibechile Igwe Ogo.

18) HRH Eze Chinedu Kalu Uga.

19) HRH Eze Micheal Ukaugo.

20) HRH Eze Sunny Obunma.

21) HRH Eze Revd. Chigaemezu.

22) HRH Eze J.K Abaa.

23) HRH Eze Aro Okigwe.

24) Chief Emmanuel Otti, State Labour Party Acting Chairman

25) Dr Mike Okoro (Vote for Jesus).

26) Hon. Chief Jerry Kalu (Osimmiri).

27, Chief Ekeke Gabriel.

28) Dr. Etum Okereke, President General Ohafia Development Union

29) Elder Esomonu Chikezie Deputy President General, Uzuakoli.

30) Ekeke O Gabriel Secertary Isuikwuato.

31) Chief S O Nabaraonye President

32) Chief Paulinus Okoye President General Lokpanta.

33) George Ezikpe Okiyi ACIU 1st General Vice President

34) Chief Ebeleagu Isaiah – President General Abam.

35) Hon Richard Agwu – Genera Secretary Ohafia.

36) Bar Ben Emeri – President General Mkporo.

37) Chief Ichie Johnson – President General Leru.

38) Chief Innocent Okoronkwo – President General Arochukwu.

39) Elder Nnachi Agu – President General Eddah.

40) Commander Peter Njoku President General Ohafia.

41) Chima Okafor – President General Umuhu Ezechi.

42) Chief Mba Abali

43) Odomenam Okechukwu – President General Amamba.

44) Chief Anyaoku Madukwe – President General Alayi.

45) Hon Sunday Ihukwumere – For Item Community

46) Chief Vincent Uwadiogu – Bende.

47) Chief Innocent Otti – Ututu.

48) Chief Osondu Johnson – Nkpa.

49) Chief Jerry Okoroji – President General Ngbelu Umumere.

50) Chief Emeka Igolo – President General Eluama.

51) Anyaogu Micheal – Bende.

52) Chief Eme Abali Mba, Former Chairman Aba North L.G.A

53 Chief Joseph C Ogwo (joelee)

54 Chief Iregbu Agu (aku atughi egwu) and a host of others.