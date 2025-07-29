The Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Inuwa Yahaya, has outlined the performances and challenges of the President Bola Tinubu administration over the past two years.

The governor said evidence of progress is visible across the northern region and commended President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor said many projects started by the previous administration are now racing towards completion.

He said this at the Citizen Engagement Programme organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SAMBF) in Kaduna to assess how the Tinubu administration has delivered on its electoral promises to the northern region.

Mr Yahaya, said in the last two years, the northern region “has witnessed significant progress in addressing major security challenges.”

"Through coordinated military operations and improved intelligence gathering, over 300 bandit kingpins and terrorist commanders have been eliminated, disrupting criminal networks that terrorized our communities.

Below is the full statement by Mr Yahaya

Opening Remarks by His Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of Northern States Governors Forum on the Ocassion of the 2-Day Interactive Session on Government-Citizens Engagement Organized by the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, 29th – 30th, 2025, Arewa House, Kaduna, Nigeria.

It is my honour to address this distinguished gathering as we undertake this vital exercise in democratic accountability. The theme of today’s program – Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizen Engagement for National Unity – speaks to the very heart of what makes democracy meaningful. True democracy and good governance are not a one-way street, but a continuous dialogue between leaders and citizens.

2. Forums like this are crucial to building public trust and strengthening citizens participation in governance. They are not just meant to showcase achievements, but to create spaces where citizens can question, suggest, and hold power accountable. As leaders, we must have the humility to accept our mistakes where we err, and make adjustments where possible, based on the needs and feedback of the people.

3. When candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood before us during the 2023 campaign, he made specific commitments to Northern Nigeria. The north, believing in President’s Tinubu’s vision, voted strongly for him, contributing to over 60% of Tinubu’s winning votes.

4. Today, we gather not for empty rhetoric, but to examine those promises and assess the level of progress so far. What we find is an administration that has delivered meaningful results for our region despite facing significant national challenges. This shows that our democracy can only work when leaders deliver on their promises, and leaders can only deliver when citizens are engaged, and policies and programs are designed and implemented in ways that reflect the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

5. I make bold to say that the evidence of progress is visible across our region. Thanks to Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda, many projects started by the previous administration are now racing towards completion. These include the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project, and continuation of drilling activities in Kolmani Oilfields. These projects, promise to bring industrial growth and energy security to Northern Nigeria.

6. New infrastructure projects are also coming up, including various inter-state road networks like and the ambitious Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway that will connect Northern producers to southern markets, agriculture value chain initiative targeting northern states, expansion and upgrade of healthcare facilities all point to a deliberate policy towards uplifting the wellbeing of our people.

7. On the security front, we have witnessed significant progress. Through coordinated military operations and improved intelligence gathering, over 300 bandit kingpins and terrorist commanders have been eliminated, disrupting criminal networks that terrorized our communities. While challenges remain, the trajectory is clear – the siege on our people is being lifted.

8. The creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development addresses a generations-old challenge, providing a framework to modernize our pastoral economy. This administration has also demonstrated commitment to our youth through targeted grants and renewed efforts to tackle the Almajiri and out-of-school children crisis through partnerships with state governments, traditional institutions and international partners.

9. There is no doubt that the economic reforms undertaken by this administration, including fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate floatation, have come with debilitating side effects. However, these were necessary measures in order to stabilize our economy for long-term growth. The pain is real, but so is the progress.

10. To sustain and build on these gains, all Northern stakeholders must play their part. Our state governments must complement federal initiatives with local investments in infrastructure and human capital development. Traditional rulers and religious leaders should continue their vital role in community mobilization and conflict resolution. Business leaders and civil society must maintain their constructive engagement.

11. As we review engage with representatives of the Federal Government, let us do so with fairness and wisdom. The North’s partnership with President Tinubu’s administration has yielded concrete results, from infrastructure to security to governance. In 2027, we must reward performance and hard work, and by that measure, President Tinubu has earned our continued support.

12. Our region’s decisive support for this administration was rooted in the understanding that the North-Southwest alliance is not merely political arithmetic, but a stabilizing force for national unity. As the late Sardauna reminded us in his autobiography: “The North’s strength lies in its unity with all Nigeria.” I urge us all to continue with our support for the Tinubu administration, in the spirit of national unity, harmony and progress.

13. Distinguished guests, the true measure of our democracy is not found in campaign promises and slogans, but in what happens after the elections are over. Democracy thrives in the spaces we create for honest dialogue, in the accountability we demand from our leaders, and in the responsibility we all share to build a Nigeria that works for every citizen.

14. Today’s gathering exemplifies how we should govern – not from the comfort of our offices, but in constant conversation with the people we serve. For when government and citizens work as true partners, there is no challenge we cannot overcome, no unity we cannot achieve, and no future too bold for us to build together.

15. Thank you for listening. I wish us all fruitful and insightful discussions, so that we all leave here better equipped to serve the Nigerian people.

God bless northern Nigeria!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!