Jason Jae, the interim and first Head of House (HoH) for BBNaija Season 10, has successfully defended his title after emerging victorious in Monday night’s challenger game.

Jason Jae, appointed interim HOH on Sunday night, retained the title in a close-range game against five other housemates: Sultana, Dede, Kuture, Rooboy and Bright Morgan.

The intense contest between Jason and Rooboy became more serious in the final moments, before Jason Jae took over as leader for the next seven days.

In the dramatic finish, Big Brother praised Jason as the quickest housemate after clinching a win at a total time record of 2 minutes 44 seconds in the newly introduced “HoH challenger game” on Monday.

Big Brother Naija announced the HoH winner on X, saying, “Jason Jae has stepped up and claimed the crown. Your new #BBNaija Head of House is ready to reign and shake things up. Let the HOH era begin!”

Many of the housemates popularly nominated Jason Jae on Sunday nights, which led to him clinging to the title as an interim HoH before reclaiming his throne the following night.

10/10 game pattern

Recall that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu revealed on Saturday that BBNaija has strategically designed the “10 over 10” game pattern to increase the intensity of competition among the housemates.

Unlike before, when the HoH title holder had complete immunity from eviction and was provided with a luxurious lounge, food, and bedding, this season, the HoH holder will be on the hot seat to defend his or her title in a challenger game every Monday.

Jason Jae bagged his HoH title on Sunday night and extended his reign in a rerun on Monday night, making him the first housemate to retain ‘Head of House’ in the new Big Brother Naija format.

BBNaija season 10 began on Saturday, with introductions of female housemates, while their male counterparts joined the show on Sunday night.

The season tagged the show with a groundbreaking prize of N150 million, the biggest prize in the show’s history since it debuted over two decades ago.