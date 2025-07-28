Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the recruitment of 3,000 workers into the state civil service.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Frank Ekpenyong, said the “appointments span every discipline and cadre, including teachers, accountants, nurses, and administrators.”

The statement is posted on the state government’s Facebook page.

“In keeping with the governor’s commitment to transparency, all vacancies will be advertised and managed exclusively through the Arise Youth Employment Portal,” the statement said, adding that applicants will be referred to relevant departments in the civil service for interviews and final selection.

Arise (Agenda) is an acronym for Governor Umo Eno’s economic blueprint: Agriculture, Rural Development, Infrastructure, Security, and Economic Development.

The statement highlighted a step-by-step guide for applicants to complete their forms via the portal beginning on 31 July.

Background

Last year, Governor Eno approved the payment of N80,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

He had, however, said implementation would only commence after a staff verification exercise. After the exercise was completed, the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state said that over 2000 ghost workers were uncovered among the 55,000 state government employees.

In an apparent move to fill the vacancies, Mr Eno announced that 3000 workers would be recruited into the state civil service.

Mr Eno had said 1000 slots were meant for health workers and 1000 for teachers, while the remaining 1000 would be spread across other ministries.

The governor said the recruitment would commence immediately after the portal was ready.

The governor, last year, announced the creation of an employment portal, urging applicants in the state to register. He emphasised that the state government would be harvesting applicants for employment through the portal.

Besides the unemployment portal, the state government has digitised other government businesses, by opening other portals: bursary portal for undergraduates, procurement portals for vendors and contractors, and SME grants portal for small and medium business owners to register their businesses for government grants.