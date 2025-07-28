Veteran actor Zack Orji has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Orji’s remarks come amid a wave of public regret expressed by several of his colleagues who supported Mr Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 general election.

Notable actors such as Ganiu ‘Alapini’ Nafiu, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, and Fatai ‘Lalude’ Adetayo are among those who have openly voiced disappointment in both Mr Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They cited the deepening economic hardship across the country and unfulfilled promises made to them during the campaign.

Orji, who underwent brain surgery in March 2024, has remained outspoken in his support for Mr Tinubu and has also expressed deep gratitude to him for funding the medical procedures.

Also, during the build-up to the election, Orji declared his support for Mr Tinubu in a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday. He assured Nigerians that the nation is on a path to recovery.

The 65-year-old said, “Fellow Nigerians, relax. Yes, President Tinubu is fixing Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, well done, and we appreciate you in a big way.

“May God Almighty continue to keep you, inspire you, strengthen you, sustain you, lift you, and perfect and embellish everything that concerns you and your dreams and aspirations for this country in the mighty name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, our Lord and Saviour. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, carry go, nothing do you.”

South-east development

The actor made the video to express his appreciation to Mr Tinubu for his development in the South-East region since assuming office.

The Enugu-born filmmaker further stated that the region has experienced notable development since Mr Tinubu assumed office.

He added that Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is the first president since the end of the civil war in 1970 to acknowledge and remember the South-East region genuinely.

Orji, who is also a media consultant said, “It is 55 and a half years since the Nigerian civil war ended and for the first time since the war ended in the history of this country, a president in the person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set up the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) along with its subsidiary, the Southeast Investment Company, with a take-off capital of N150 billion.

“Today, the Southeast has a minister of works for the first time in the person of Engineer David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State. President Tinubu has also approved the allocation of three billion dollars for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the long-abandoned eastern rail line corridor, to boost transport and economic activity.”

Infrastructure

He stated that Mr Tinubu ended the region’s infrastructural neglect, marginalisation, isolation, and abandonment.

He added that the Mr Tinubu-led administration signals the dawn of a new era characterised by transformation, inclusivity, and improved national connectivity.

“The Southeast today is witnessing a new wave of federal attention and infrastructure development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The main objectives of the Southeast Development Commission are to drive sustainable growth, promote investment, support infrastructure development and improve the standard of living in the Southeast region.

“And the overall vision is to position the Southeast as the preferred investment destination in Africa by 2035. The President’s Southeast Superhighway project is another landmark legacy project that will end infrastructure marginalisation in the Southeast. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says in the book of John 8.32, Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free. And in the book of Isaiah 1.18, the Bible says, Come now and let us reason together”, Orji noted.

According to him, Mr Tinubu’s ongoing landmark projects in the South-East reflect the spirit of the post-Civil War three-R philosophy: reconstruction, rehabilitation, and reconciliation.

“In addition to the Southeast region, other landmark legacy projects are going on in other geopolitical regions of this country.”