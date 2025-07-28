Kaduna residents have appealed to Governor Uba Sani to urgently intervene in the unprecedented surge in house rent, particularly in the Kaduna metropolis.

In separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, residents from various parts of the city said landlords were arbitrarily increasing rents, with some tripling rates within a year, leaving many families distressed and unable to cope.

“I was paying N350,000 annually for my apartment in Unguwan Rimi. Just recently, I received a call from my landlord telling me I now have to pay N900,000,” said Mubarak Aliyu, a tenant.

“We are not against landlords adjusting rent, but tripling it in a single year is unjust. There should be laws to regulate tenancy. This kind of exploitation is unacceptable.”

In Unguwan Dosa, Musa Baban Fati shared a similar experience.

“It has become a trend. A landlord just calls you and says rent has gone up, without providing any improvements or amenities in the house. They don’t fix anything; they just want more money,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES’ investigation revealed that from Sabon Tasha, Narayi, Malali, Kawo, Badarawa, Barnawa, Kakuri, to Unguwan Shanu, the situation is the same: arbitrary and unaffordable rent hikes, often without corresponding improvements in housing quality.

Tenants demand legislative protection

Hamid Baba, a resident of Kabala, urged the state government to enact legislation that allows for flexible rent payments—monthly, quarterly, or annually—as is done in many developed countries.

“Even school fees are now paid in instalments, so why can’t rent be done monthly? That way, tenants are not under extreme pressure. Also, landlords should be held accountable if they do not provide basic amenities like water, power, or security,” he said.

Other residents echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for government regulation to protect low- and middle-income earners from being priced out of their homes.

Landlords cite rising maintenance costs

However, Umar Maigida, a property owner in Kaduna North, told PREMIUM TIMES that the sharp increase in building and maintenance costs forced landlords to raise rent.

“Building materials and maintenance costs have skyrocketed. We understand the tenants’ pain, but we’re also struggling,” Mr Maigida said. “However, landlords should be compassionate and reasonable in how they adjust rent.”

Calls for policy reform

Gloria Sani, a legal practitioner based in Kaduna, said the state lacks a comprehensive tenancy law that protects both landlords and tenants.

“Kaduna needs a formal Tenancy Law that stipulates notice periods, caps on rent increases, mandatory agreements, and a mediation framework to resolve disputes. Without such legal backing, tenants will continue to be vulnerable,” she said.

Meanwhile, residents have urged Governor Sani to implement a housing reform, saying more families are struggling with the rising living costs.

“The governor has shown interest in education, agriculture, and infrastructure. He is also doing lots in housing, but as it is now, he needs to turn his attention to housing more, which is fast becoming a crisis,” said Zainab Mohammed, a community organiser in Barnawa.