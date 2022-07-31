Zack Orji is the latest Nigerian celebrity and actor to publicly declare his support for the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

At the last minute, the famous singer, Brymo, and actors Gentle Jack and Bolanle Ninolowo declared support for Mr Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

In a two-minute clip posted on social media, Mr Orji, vice president of the Ambassadors for Voice for Change, said his support for Mr Tinubu is both experiential and personal.

“My support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is personal. I have lived in Lagos for over 40 years of my life. I have always known this man as a chief crusader for the Democratic consolidation of our country, Nigeria.” – Zack Orji#ABAT2023 #TinubuShettima2023 pic.twitter.com/XhlQPYC463 — Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre (@ABATMediaCentre) July 31, 2022

The actor said that having lived in Lagos for over 40 years, he knows that Mr Tinubu is a chief crusader for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria.

He said: “I have always known him as a man who stands for equity, justice, fair play and national cohesion.

“In his time as governor of Lagos state, he ran an all-inclusive government drawing people from different ethnic extractions into the executive council as decision makers to run the affairs of the state.

“People who came from different ethnic extractions were allowed to be part of the decision-making of Lagos State. I know with a high degree of certainty that on a national scale when he becomes the president of Nigeria, he will do likewise.

“This is what we need in this country. Though we differ in tribe and tongue, charity and brotherhood, we stand tall and proud.

“I know that when he becomes the president of this country, he will turn the economy around for the better.”

Tinubu’s candidacy

On June 8, Mr Tinubu defeated other aspirants, including the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Rochas Okorocha, and Rotimi Amaechi, among others, to emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC.

A strong contender for the 2023 presidential elections, Mr Tinubu will be running against the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, AAC’s Omoyele Sowore, e.t.c

Controversy

About a month after his victory in the primaries, Mr Tinubu stirred controversy when he picked a governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, a Northern Muslim, as his running mate.

This started a debate on whether a Muslim-Muslim ticket is good for the country at this time.

As a fallout of his choice of a running mate, veteran Nigerian actor Kenneth Okonkwo resigned his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership.

Citing equity, justice, fairness and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians, Okonkwo stated that APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket would permanently destroy the political viability of Christians in the north of Nigeria if allowed to stand.

Other support

Meanwhile, some Yoruba actors have endorsed the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Tinubu.

In a viral video posted on social media in July, some Yoruba movie stars declared support for the former governor of Lagos State.

Some movie stars in the video included Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Oga Bello, Taiwo Hassan, Ogogo, Faithia Williams, Yinka Quadri, and Lanre Hassan, known as Iya Awero.

Also, Eniola Ajao, Olaiya Igwe, Foluke Daramola, Femi Adebayo, Shola Kosoko and Murphy Afolabi declared their support for APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.