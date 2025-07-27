Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, began their 2025 FIBA Afrobasket title defence on Saturday with a 92-45 thrashing of Rwanda in Abidjan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that D’Tigress are chasing a seventh title and fifth consecutive crown, extending their unbeaten run to 25 games since October 2015.

The match at Palais des Sports de Treichville saw Nigeria establish a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, setting the tone early.

D’Tigress dominated the second and third quarters, recording 28-17 and 26-12, giving Rwanda no opportunity to mount a comeback.

The fourth quarter belonged to Nigeria, who outscored Rwanda 21-8 to seal a commanding victory and start their campaign in style.

Nigeria, six-time champions and Africa’s top-ranked team, have won the last four editions of the tournament and remain the team to beat.

Elizabeth Balogun, who plays for Charnay Basket in France, led Nigeria’s scoring with 18 points, four offensive rebounds, and two defensive rebounds.

Veteran Victoria Macaulay added 13 points, four defensive rebounds, and two offensive boards, showcasing her usual reliability and experience.

Murjanatu Musa also impressed, contributing 12 points along with five defensive and two offensive rebounds to the team’s dominant outing.

Nigeria’s emphatic performance reasserted their dominance in African women’s basketball, while Rwanda failed to offer any real threat throughout the match.

Earlier in the day, Senegal, another continental giant, easily dispatched Guinea 92-48 in their opening group game of the tournament.

D’Tigress will face Mozambique next on Monday at 4 p.m., again at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan.

NAN