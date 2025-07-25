Renowned Nigerian music producer, filmmaker, and cultural icon, Obafemi Lasode, has died at 69.

He died on Friday, and the cause of death was not disclosed as of press time.

His passing was confirmed by the former President of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Omatshola Iseli.

In a message to ‘The Frontier’, Mr Omatshola wrote, “Obafemi Lasode, a Nigerian veteran musician, film director and producer, songwriter, music producer, and playwright, died today. My condolences to all. Respectfully, Dr Tee Mac.”

He was best known for his significant contributions to Nigeria’s creative industry, particularly in music and film.

He rose to prominence in the 1990s when he produced and directed the celebrated cultural film ‘Sango’. Wale Ogunyemi co-wrote the movie, which became one of Nigeria’s early cinematic exports. It was screened internationally in festivals and institutions, including the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan and Brooklyn College in New York, Obafemi also held a Master’s in Communication Arts from the New York Institute of Technology.

Over the decades, he was a vocal advocate for preserving African heritage through storytelling and music, and he consistently used his art to promote Yoruba culture and values.

The music producer founded Afrika ‘n Vogue/Even-Ezra Studios, one of Nigeria’s pioneering Indigenous production houses for African-themed content.

His death marks the end of an era in the Nigerian entertainment industry, where he stood as a trailblazer for culturally rooted and globally resonant content.

He is survived by family, friends, and a generation of creatives influenced by his works.