Nigerian businessman and Group President & Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has retired as chairman of the board of directors at Dangote Cement.

A top official of the company, who declined to have their name in print, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening.

The official added that Emmanuel Ikazoboh has been appointed to take Mr Dangote’s position on the board.

Mr Ikazoboh, who until the new development served as an independent non-executive director, has over 40 years of experience in senior management roles in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and South Africa.

He began his professional career at Akintola Williams Deloitte and was previously the Group Chairman of Ecobank Transnational Inc., the Pan-African banking group.

Until 2009, he was the Managing Partner for francophone offices in Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire and later became the Managing Partner of the Deloitte firm in West and Central Africa.

In June, Mr Dangote retired as Chairman of the Board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, bringing an end to a 20-year leadership of the company.

The retirement was “in line with the principles of good corporate governance and succession planning,” the company said at the time.