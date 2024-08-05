After serving a six-month jail sentence for Naira abuse at a party, controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, was released on Monday morning.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Bobrisky, who identifies as a woman but admitted to being male during his sentencing in April, would be freed on 5 August

A video of his release from Kirikiri Correctional Centre has gone viral, eagerly anticipated by his fans.

Interestingly, Bobrisky spots a new look, contrary to what his fans expected after his time in prison.

Not only did he appear fresh and lighter in complexion, but his cheeks also looked fuller, which surprised his fans.

Bobrisky was accompanied in a Mercedes-Benz G-class by his friends, actress Moyo Lawal and filmmaker Eniola Ajao, who awarded Bobrisky the infamous ‘Best Dressed Female Award’ at the premiere of her Beasts of Two Worlds movie and CEO Luminee, a celebrity fashion designer.

In the video, Bobrisky appears in high spirits, dancing while his friends praise him and call him beautiful. They said, “We are out; congratulations, Bobrisky; we’re out for fame. They dare not.”

Don’t spray money

Speaking after his release, the crossdresser spoke out against the practice of spraying money. He emphasised that it’s not just violent crimes that can lead to imprisonment.

Bobrisky also stated that his time in prison was challenging, highlighting that inmates must strictly follow the rules and regulations of the Correctional Centre.

He said: “It’s not (my experience at prison) okay, but you must abide by the rules. Please, don’t spray money, or you’ll end up in jail. It’s not just criminal activities like killing that can send someone to prison, but also small offences.

“For now, I’m focusing on my friends, those who were there for me, and my fans. We need to party; I am super excited.”

Lawyer, Lagos NCS speak

In a phone interview with this newspaper on Monday, Bobrisky’s lawyer, Ayo Olumofin, who previously confirmed his client’s impending release, said, “He has served his punishment; I am not permitted to speak on his behalf at this time.”

Additionally, when asked if Bobrisky would need to report back to the Correctional Centre, Rotimi Oladokun, spokesperson for the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), said, “I can’t confirm if he’ll still be reporting to the Correctional Centre, just as I can’t confirm or deny an inmate’s release date. If an inmate is released and there are no conditions or terms attached to the release, the inmate is not required to report back to the Correctional Centre.”

Background

In April, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Federal High Court sentenced the cross-dresser without a fine option.

The judge said his sentence would serve as a lesson for others abusing the Naira.

His jail term began on 24 March at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, the same day he was arrested.

However, this newspaper reported on 22 April that Bobrisky filed a notice of appeal to challenge the six-month sentence imposed on him by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the appeal filed by his counsel, Bimbo Kusanu, the crossdresser, prayed the court to set aside the sentence and replace it with an option of an N50,000 fine for each count.

Bobrisky’s counsel stated in the notice of appeal that the trial court imposed the sentence on his client, who had no prior criminal convictions.

He added that the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) provided for the imposition of a lesser sentence.

On 5 April, the EFCC arraigned the crossdresser on six counts of money laundering and other related offences, and he was convicted.

However, during the hearing, Justice Awogboro dismissed counts five and six related to money laundering, leaving counts one to four.

Bobrisky’s case was similar to actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was convicted for spraying and trampling on new Naira notes at a Lagos wedding.

A video clip showing Omoseyin spraying new Naira notes at a Lekki wedding on 28 January 2023 went viral, leading to her arrest on 1 February 2023.

On 13th February, the EFCC arrested the actress. She was arraigned on a two-count charge of tampering with N100,000 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and dancing on the same at the said occasion. She was eventually granted bail.

