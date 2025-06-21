Paternity disputes are not uncommon in this part of the world. The more prominent the individuals involved, particularly celebrities or socialites, the more sensational the scandal becomes.

Such cases tend to capture public attention, especially among those eager to follow how the story unfolds.

One notable high-profile paternity dispute that has captured public interest is the ongoing case between businessman Tunde Ayeni and Abuja-based lawyer Adaobi Alagwu, who are at the centre of a legal battle over the paternity of a child.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ayeni became embroiled in a messy paternity dispute with Ms Alagwu, his ex-mistress, who accused him of fathering her child, Omarosa.

Since 2023, the pair have remained in the public eye, even as Ms Alagwu has consistently failed to appear in court, adding a layer of mystery and intrigue to the ongoing legal battle.

Despite her absence, the case has progressed steadily, with both parties regularly making court appearances. In May, the matter again attracted media coverage.

Ms Alagwu, who has never appeared in court, stated through her lawyer in February that she was traditionally married to the businessman. She reiterated that Mr Ayeni is the biological father of her child. That was the last time she publicly commented on the matter. She has also gone private on her social media accounts.

Here, this newspaper tracks ten key instances in this case that have sparked public interest and media attention.

First five

In August 2023, the businessman issued a statement titled ‘Setting the Record Straight’, claiming to have fathered only three children with his wife, Abiola. He denied ever being the father of Ms Alagwu’s daughter.

Also in August 2023, Mr Ayeni’s wife, in an exclusive tell-all interview with ThisDay newspaper titled ‘The Greatest Sacrifice I Have Made’, stated that her husband had not fathered any children outside their marriage.

Defending her husband, Mrs Ayeni described Ms Alagwu as a desperate ‘gold digger’ and said she would not be swayed by naysayers or rumours surrounding the claims.

During the interview, she said: “The first thing I did when I heard the news was to check with God if truly He would fold His arms and let anyone destroy a home He used His hands to build and guard jealously for 31 years and He told me that her claim is untrue and I should disregard it. In the end, the truth will prevail.”

Moreover, in February 2024, Mr Ayeni disclaimed any association with Ms Alagwu in a letter addressed to the Immigration Service through his lawyer, Dele Adesina, titled ‘Withdrawal of Consent for Use of the Family Name ‘Ayeni’ with Respect to Your Daughter Omarosa’.

In the letter, he stated that Ms Alagwu’s daughter was not entitled to use his surname on her travel documents, as he had no familial relationship with her.

Also in February 2024, the businessman issued a cease and desist letter to Ms Alagwu in the same month, following her eviction from an office property owned by Mr Ayeni.

He noted that the lawyer’s justification for entering the premises was unauthorised and unacceptable.

“We would like to refer to an incident that occurred sometime in January this year at 36 Birao Street, where you illegally entered one of our formerly occupied properties, of which you had surrendered possession over six months prior.

“Your reasons for the unauthorised entry were not acceptable to our clients, which necessitated the report of the incident, which they authorised to be made at the Wuse 2 Police Station, Abuja”, the letter read.

Moreover, in May 2024, the King of Ijumu Land, Olusegun Williams Ayeni, issued a disclaimer on behalf of the Ayeni family to distance themselves from the lawyer.

The royal family’s statement, which denounced any association between Mr Ayeni and Ms Alagwu, reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the family’s dignity.

The disclaimer made it clear that no member of the Ayeni family would communicate with the lawyer or her family, either now or in the future.

Second five

Additionally, on 12 September 2024, Mr Ayeni swore an affidavit before a High Court in Abuja, stating that he was not married to the lawyer but to Abiola.

He said, “I have not contracted any other legal or customary marriage to Ms. Adaobi Jennifer Alagwu or any other person. That Ms. Adaobi Jennifer Alagwu manipulated me into believing that I was the biological father of her born daughter named Omarosa Abimbola Ayeni.”

Furthermore, in February 2025, during legal proceedings (Suit FCT/CC/CV/DKDK) filed at the Dawaki Customary Court, Mr Ayeni denied that Ms Alagwu was ever his wife or that Omarosa was his child.

He presented his legal marriage certificate to his wife, who had been married for over three decades, reaffirming his marital status.

Throughout early 2025, Mr Ayeni consistently denied any relationship with Ms Alagwu, who was repeatedly absent from court—a stark contrast to the businessman’s steady attendance and determination to refute her claims.

Additionally, in February 2025, Mr Ayeni publicly discredited the DNA result submitted by Adaobi on multiple occasions, labelling it compromised and unreliable.

He cited several irregularities, including discrepancies in the release dates, unauthorised alterations, and laboratory denials, all of which cast doubt on the document’s authenticity.

Moreover, on 11 March 2025, a customary court in Dawaki, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ruled that Ms Alagwu could neither claim to be Mr Ayeni’s wife nor assert that her child was his.

Following the ruling, Mr Ayeni’s legal team, led by Joseph Silas, issued a statement firmly denying any marital or paternal relationship.

They emphasised the court’s judgment, which confirmed that Mr Ayeni had no legal or biological ties to either Ms Alagwu or her daughter.

