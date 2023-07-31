Abiola Ayeni, the wife of a Nigerian businessman and former chairperson of defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni, has revealed what God told her about her husband’s alleged mistress.

Recently, Mr Ayeni has been enmeshed in a messy paternity tussle with an Abuja-based lawyer, Adaobi Alagwu.

He was alleged to have fathered a child, a daughter, with Ms Alagwu, a claim he has denied in a press statement released in March 2023.

Mr Ayeni, in the same statement, however, confirmed that he was in a relationship with Ms Alagwu that ended in 2019.

Addressing the scandal that almost wrecked her marriage in an interview with THISDAY newspaper, his wife, a mother-of-three, said God gave her a revelation.

She said that amidst the scandal and allegations threatening her 31-year-old marriage, she sought the face of God, and God gave her an answer.

“Truth be told, the first thing I did when I heard the news was to check with God if indeed He would fold His arms and let anyone destroy a home He used His hands to build and guard jealously for 31 years, and He told me that her claim is untrue and I should disregard it. In the end, the truth will prevail.

“The young lady knows the father of her child. And when I checked with my husband, he told me the child was not his! God has spoken, and my husband has also spoken; nothing else matters. So, I am not moved by naysayers or rumours about her claims,’’ she said.

Warnings

Mrs Abiola, the founder of Divine Endowments, a leading fashion outlet in the United Kingdom and the U.S., said her husband had been a “target for traducers” because of his popularity.

She said because of his prominence, he is always in the news, adding that when a man is successful, he will have a lot of enemies, and they will write many things about him.

“It may appear as if my husband’s name is always associated with messy affairs with one lady or the other. Still, it doesn’t change my opinion of my husband, and you cannot convince me that my husband is a flirt because I didn’t marry him as a flirt, even if you show me all the evidence of how many women he has been with. Why? Because money makes a man misbehave. Friends make a man misbehave, and strange women seduce men with all manner of Jazz (juju) to make a man misbehave!” she said.

Cease-and-desist

Mrs Ayeni also described Ms Alagwu as an “imposter” and a “gold digger”, insisting that her child is not a guarantee for marriage and warning her to desist from using her husband’s surname.

“I am not surprised the so-called girl is parading herself to be who she is not; by doing so, it becomes clear that she is a desperate gold digger and a slut who thinks she can become Mrs Ayeni by merely pinning a child on her highest paying victim. And it is quite surprising that despite her degree in Law, she needs somebody to tell her that a child is not a marriage certificate, neither does a child offer her security to maintain a fake lifestyle that she has become accustomed to. And to now think that the child does not belong to my husband makes her claim even more embarrassing.

“Anyway, she has been warned through our lawyers to desist from parading herself as Mrs Ayeni because she is not and she will never be as the Lord lives. My husband and I are legally married.

“As for her calling her child by my husband’s surname, Ayeni is many. The child is not Tunde Ayeni’s child. Period! When she is tired of calling the child the borrowed name, she will change it to her father’s”.

Mrs Ayeni met her husband in Law school and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1991.

