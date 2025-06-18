Trinity House founder, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has clarified his intentions to enter another marriage, five years after the death of his deceased wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

The pastor avoided marriage conversations in public since his wife, Ibidunni, died on 14 June 2020 after a brief illness.

However, the clergyman stated in an interview with Jimi Disu on Nigeria Info FM on Saturday, the 5th anniversary of Ibidunni‘s death, that he may enter a new marriage.

The Trinity House pastor said, “When Ibidunni died, I thought it was impossible because I had given her so much. My first statement was that I had no more love to give, but time heals, and time sort of compensates.

“People are putting me under pressure, but I am not listening to them. I am listening to my heart. My heart is telling me that it is still possible.” Ighodalo revealed.

While responding to questions about his interactions with a potential partner or girlfriend, he clarified, “As we speak, I will say no. At my age, stage, and level, you would know things. I am not running around anymore; I am a pastor. At the moment, I am just believing in God, praying to God, and focusing on God.

“There are people. I can’t say they are interested, but I have many things to consider. But before we get to that place, I have to cross all the Ts and dot all the Is, ” he said.

Pain and grief

The 64-year-old pastor further stated that there are still deposits of pain from his wife’s death as he continues to heal. Reflecting on his feelings after five years without his wife, he said: “The pain is still there, it’s not quite gone.

“The truth is that God gave me peace and understanding when it happened, but the pain is not quite fully fathomed. And I am still basically in that space; it’s just that the pain has receded somewhat, but honestly, it’s not quite gone, ” the pastor lamented.

Ighodalo further clarified on how he continues to recover from the disappointment that followed his wife’s death, saying, “There is peace, calmness and understanding of the fullness and the power of God; that understanding of God being God, the awareness that God does not do weakness, He’s a good God, He thinks through everything and does what He thinks is best.

“We will all die anyway, it’s just a question of time, we must all learn to live with that and bear it, and that’s been my attitude to make the best out of the circumstances and situation I found myself.” He said.

When asked about the pastoral assignment he embarked on the same day he lost his wife, the pastor claimed he went to bury the son of a fervent member of his church, whom he had promised his presence before his wife died.

“I got news about my wife passing around 2:00 am, and I had promised a lady, an extreme member of my church, Biola Okoya, who lost her son, a 25-year-old, who died on June 12, 2020. I was her biggest comforter then, and she wouldn’t do anything until she saw me.

“I told you God gave me calmness and understanding during the period. I didn’t even have time to ask ‘God, why me?’ I had to hold a Sunday service, attend a promised funeral and retrieve my wife’s body.

“I spoke to God and He told me to hold Sunday service compulsorily, then attend the funeral as I promised, but I couldn’t go to Port Harcourt to pick up my wife’s body, they brought her here,’’ he said.

