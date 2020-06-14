Related News

A popular Nigerian event planner, Ibidun Ighodalo, is dead.

A source close to the family confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

The deceased, who was the wife of Ituah Ighodalo, a cleric and founder of Trinity House, passed on after a brief illness.

A former beauty queen, Mrs Ighodalo won the Miss Lux title, over a decade ago.

