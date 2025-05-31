A former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” and the impactful work of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, in the territory.

Mr Ortom, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the commendation on Friday when he accompanied Mr Wike on a routine project inspection in Abuja.

The minister assessed the progress of work on projects scheduled for commissioning to commemorate President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

Addressing journalists after inspecting the Kugbo and Mabushi bus terminals as well as the access road to Giri District, Mr Ortom expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing Mr Wike as minister of the FCT.

He emphasised the significant transformation witnessed in the FCT under the minister, noting, “I have been here as National Auditor of PDP since 2008 as a resident of the FCT. Honestly, I can tell you that in the last one year, I need a guide to take me around the FCT because of the monumental development and progress we’ve had here”.

Mr Ortom acknowledged the challenges facing the nation but affirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to national recovery. He said the president took office at a time when the country faced significant difficulties and is now actively working to restore its stability.

“Yes, we have challenges as a country, we have challenges as a people, but truly, we can attest to the fact that Mr. President came in at a time when the country was from top to bottom. Today, he is trying to lift the country back on its feet again”, he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The former governor highlighted President Tinubu’s inclusive approach, pointing to the appointment of Mr Wike, a prominent member of the opposition party, as FCT Minister. This, he explained, demonstrates a strategic partnership essential for the nation’s well-being.

“Mr. President is looking beyond party affiliation, that is why he brought my friend and leader, Barrister Nyesom Wike, a member of the PDP, to be Minister of the FCT, despite the fact that the president won election on the platform of the APC. This is a strategic partnership because if we don’t have a country, we cannot, in anyway, have positions,” he said.

Mr Ortom further advised the President Tinubu to maintain a focus on merit and capacity, urging him to be a president for all Nigerians, not just one political party. He stressed that national progress should take precedence over partisan politics, and commended Mr Wike for his unwavering dedication to the president’s vision and for making his friends proud.

“He should not be only APC president. He should be PDP president, he should be APGA president and President of all other political parties in this country and he should focus on merit. Those who have capacity to deliver like Minister Nyesom Wike, he should bring them on board. What Nigerians want is to make sure that we make progress. It is not about political parties. Political parties are just alphabets. What is needed is for us to make progress in this country”, Mr Ortom stressed.

Expressing his delight with the newly constructed bus terminals, the former governor called for continued support for ongoing reforms and development initiatives of the FCT Administration.

In his remarks, Mr Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the bus terminals and reiterated the administration’s commitment to further reforms in the transport sector, including enhanced security measures and organised bus and taxi services.

He said, “I’m very happy with what I have seen. The first time we went there, I expressed my dismay. We have gone there today, there is a lot of improvements and by the time the day for commissioning comes and you go back there, it will be something else”.

On the proposed reforms in the transport sector, the minister said, “Obviously, a lot of things will happen in the transport sector. There will be a lot of reforms. A committee is working and before we get to commissioning, we will come up with our transport sector reforms because as part of security measures, we must know those who are involved in doing the taxi business and what colour so that if anything happens, we will be able to identify them.

“This time around, we are working to see that we don’t have a lot of parks on the road. And yes, it is a bus and taxi terminal, not just only bus terminal, so that those who they take to the bus terminal will board the taxis from there and go wherever they want to go”.

RABI MUSA UMAR

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE HON. MINISTER)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

