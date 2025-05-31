Former President Muhammadu Buhari was unable to attend the grand finale of the Qur’anic recitation competition held in honour of the late Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday due to a pre-scheduled medical check-up abroad.

Lawal Kazaure, former chief of protocol to Mr Buhari, disclosed this in a letter to the event organiser, Basheer Lado, the special adviser to President Tinubu on National Assembly (Senate) Matters.

“I’m directed to refer to your letter reference SAP/NASS/SEN/178, dated 12th April 2025 and 12 May 2025, respectively, regarding the aforementioned subject, I regret to inform you that former President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to attend the event as previously agreed due to his scheduled medical check-up abroad,” the letter stated.

The grand finale of Qur’anic recitation competition which took place in Kano on Saturday, marked the conclusion of a month-long spiritual and educational initiative that drew thousands of young Qur’an reciters from across the local government areas of Kano State.

Mr Buhari, who left office in 2023, was invited as the event’s guest of honour.

In the letter, the former president extended his best wishes to the organisers and prayed for the success of the event. He also prayed for the deceased mother of President Tinubu, describing her as a woman whose life reflected devotion to Islam and service to her community.

He also asked that his regards be extended to President Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family.

The Qur’anic competition, which began on 2 April, attracted 4,400 young male and female participants competing in five categories of recitation: Juz 2, Juz 10, Juz 20, Juz 40, and Juz 60.

After several weeks of local and zonal contests, 150 state-level finalists comprising 75 male and 75 female emerged for the grand finale.

Saturday’s final round featured not only the competitors but also a panel of judges and scholars from Nigeria, Algeria, and Egypt. Among them are notable clerics from Al-Azhar University, the world-renowned Islamic institution based in Cairo.

Mr Lado, a former senator for Kano Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, clarified that the Qur’anic competition is not a political gathering, but rather a tribute to President Tinubu’s late mother in honour of her legacy of piety, discipline, and a lifetime of service to religion and humanity.

Mrs Mogaji died on 15 June, 2013 at 96.

