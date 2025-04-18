The Nigeria Handball Federation (HFN) has officially named the final squads for the Under-18 and Under-20 women’s national teams set to compete in the IHF Women’s Trophy Zonal Phase in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

Following an intensive two-week training camp at Rowe Park in Lagos, head coaches Agboola Shittu (U18) and Coach John (U20) have trimmed their teams down to 14 players each, selecting the final rosters to represent Nigeria at the high-stakes regional tournament.

U-20 squad highlights

The U-20 team features standout players from top handball clubs including Rima Queens (Sokoto), Delta Force (Delta), and Addidja HBC (Cotonou).

Goalkeepers Kehinde Babatunde and Precious Samuel will be tasked with guarding the post, while the likes of Esther Mathew and Chidera Ogbusimba will anchor the right back positions.

Key players also include: Prudence Samuel and Michael Christiana as left backs.

Lucy Onyekwere and Mahmud Aishat on the right wing while Joy Peters and Amina Mohammed were selected as left wingers.

Rahima Bello and Izuoba Ijeoma will be covering central back while Mariam Ojo and Akinlade Damilola will play as pivots.

U-18 squad set for action

The U-18 team, led by Coach John and assistant Coach Bukola Duru, is made up of exciting young talents drawn from across the country.

Among the notable names are Omole Joy, Nestor Abigail, Balogun Faisat, and Peter Sarah.

The two squads departed Lagos on Thursday morning, fully geared for what is expected to be a fiercely contested competition in Abidjan.

The tournament serves as a critical platform for young talent across Africa to showcase their skills and potentially earn qualification for the continental phase of the global IHF developmental program.

HFN officials expressed confidence in the teams’ readiness, praising the players’ dedication and the coaches’ meticulous selection process.

With Nigeria’s rich history in youth handball and a growing investment in grassroots development, all eyes will be on the U18 and U20 teams as they aim to dominate the Zonal Phase and secure a path to the next stage of the IHF Women’s Trophy.

