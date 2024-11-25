At least 40 chess players, encompassing both professional and amateur ranks, are scheduled to participate in the Ahmed Bolaji Nagode (ABN) Rapid Chess Tournament on 30 November in Ilorin, Kwara.
The Technical Director of the Nigeria Chess Federation and Vice Chairman of the Kwara Chess Association, Ali Durotoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday.
He said the event aimed to promote chess culture and nurture local talent in the state.
Durotoye said the tournament is sponsored by Ahmed Nagode, a chess enthusiast and veteran player.
He recalled that Nagode represented the University of Ilorin during his Master’s degree program in 1989 and subsequently garnered honors at the prestigious Hamzat Ibrahim NEPA Chess competition.
“This is his own contribution to the development of chess in Ilorin and Kwara State.
“Among the participants are notable players, including Nigeria’s reigning National Open Chess champion and superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Adeoti Bolaji.
“Others include Nigeria’s North Central women’s champion, Merydiyya Abdulsalam, Emmanuel Anuebunwa, and Ojo David.
“The event will follow a rapid chess format, requiring quick decision-making and strategic thinking, with participants from diverse categories, including male, female, and junior players,” Durotoye said.
The organisers emphasised that the tournament seeks to foster inclusivity, with prizes for the best female junior player, to encourage fearless competition among young and female players.
Additionally, a national arbiter certification seminar will precede the tournament from 26 to 30 November, equipping chess officials with the skills to manage future tournaments effectively.
Durotoye noted that the Nigeria Chess Federation and Kwara Chess Association are supporting the tournament.
