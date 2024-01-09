Tiwa Savage has filed a petition accusing Davido of threatening her life and committing assault, causing grievous bodily harm.

In a statement on Tuesday, Tiwa Savage urged the Lagos State Police Commissioner Fayoade Mustapha to hold Davido accountable if any harm befalls her or her family.

In the petition, she accused Davido of “threatening to treat her fuckup in Lagos”.

The songstress further accused Davido of having made a direct threat to her privacy and dignity of her person.

According to her, the threats started when she posted on Instagram about Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, on 23 December 2023, leading Davido to contact her manager, claiming she was provoking him.

Davido had a short-lived affair with Ms Momodu, a niece of journalist Dele Momodu, who bore him Imade, his first child and daughter, in May 2015.

On 18 December 2017, Davido and Ms Momodu settled their differences at the 10th edition of the annual Ovation Red Carol in Lagos.

He apologised to Mr Momodu after performing on stage. Despite the public reconciliation, the couple still have regular spats that make it to social media.

Meanwhile, Tiwa said she told the “Unavailable” singer not to contact her again, mainly since she (Tiwa Savage) believed she supported him (Davido) and his daughter, Imade, during the difficult time of losing his son.

She said Davido is displeased with her because she opted to sustain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, with whom he (Davido) is currently having problems.

“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to Davido,” the statement added.

The statement

“I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage and MR. DAVID ADELEKE, popularly known as Davido,” the petition reads in part.

“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia Momodu on my Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and MR. DAVID ADELEKE sent messages to my manager, who’s also part of his management team, that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.

“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’s message and told him not to reach out to me, especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.

“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR. DAVID ADELEKE that he’s upset that I chose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu, who he’s having issues with and also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to “be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up”.

“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment, not just to me but also members of my team.

“The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

“I, therefore, would like to make this complaint and to state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I would like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.

“I am available to answer any questions or provide additional information regarding this matter.

“Please find attached screenshot images of the exchange between myself and MR. DAVID ADELEKE for your perusal.

“Thank you in anticipation of your prompt response and attention to this matter.”

Background

On 6 January 2024, Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other on Instagram, which caused a buzz on social media.

Davido and Savage were known to have had a cordial relationship over the years. Their children, Imade and Jamil, who attended the same school, were also friends.

This led to Tiwa Savage’s ex-hubby, Tee Billz, threatening to teach Davido a lesson for disrespecting his family.

He maintained that he was waiting for the Grammys to be over before he spills the beans about Davido.

