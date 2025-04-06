At the just-concluded Festival of Fire Service of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the Redemption Camp, its general overseer, Enoch Adeboye, revealed where the institution’s Governing Council would hold its meetings.
“I am not doubting God; I know that all things are possible with Him. He told me, I said some of my people. He told me that a day is coming when the Redeemed Christian Church of God Governing Council wants to hold their meeting; they’ll have it on the moon. I know it doesn’t make sense, but then, that’s God,” Mr Adeboye said.
He also reminded his congregants of God’s faithfulness and steadfast love.
“When God says we’re going to be holding our governing council meetings on the moon, you don’t have to believe it, but He has spoken, and it will come to pass,” he added.
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has claimed that God revealed to him that very soon the church’s Governing Council meetings will be held on the moon. Yes, on the moon. He says many will doubt it.
The clergyman also recalled how God once told him he would own a city despite living in a single-room apartment in Mushin, Lagos.
“Just like He told me not to ask for a house, I have decided to build a city. He was talking to somebody living in a room in Mushin. When I shared it with those people who were with me then, they all laughed. They are still laughing because they can see what God is doing,” he added.
Mr Adeboye reiterated that God’s promises may defy human logic but will always be fulfilled in due time.
The clergyman’s claim has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians, who are circulating the video clip on social media.
