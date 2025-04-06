The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has lifted the suspension of Olukorede Kesha, the federal controller of works in Lagos, sanctioned over the controversial closure of the Independence/Mekwen Bridge.

On 1 April, Mrs Kesha announced the temporary shutdown of the bridge for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works, saying it would remain closed until the end of May.

The closure, however, triggered hours-long gridlock across key parts of Lagos Island, including Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki, leaving motorists and commuters stranded for hours.

The resulting backlash on social media and public spaces prompted Mr Umahi to order the immediate reopening of the bridge.

In an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, Mr Umahi said he was deeply disturbed by the decision to close the bridge without adequate communication with his office.

“The process should have been reported to the permanent secretary in writing and via WhatsApp because it was an emergency situation,” he said. “Of course, while reporting to the permanent secretary, she should have copied me as the minister. That was not done.”

Mr Umahi confirmed that Mrs Kesha was placed on temporary suspension for failing to follow the appropriate chain of command.

However, he acknowledged that her decision to close the bridge was justified.

“We saw that there was a very big crack. If that bridge was not closed at the time it was closed, it would have led to multiple traffic accidents.

“And that would not have been good; lives would have been lost. When we looked at it, we agreed with her that there was a need to close that bridge,” Mr Umahi said.

He said after reviewing the situation, the ministry concluded that while Mrs Kesha erred in her communication, her actions were based on professional judgement.

“We agreed there was a need to close the bridge. The only mistake was that she should have escalated the closure at the time she did,” Mr Umahi said.

“She has now resumed work after being pardoned for what we consider an honest mistake.”

Widespread disruption

The closure of the bridge caused widespread disruptions across Lagos Island. Commuters on 2 April endured severe traffic as motorists scrambled to find alternative routes.

The Federal Ministry of Works had announced that the closure was part of ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and ensure road safety.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) provided alternative routes for affected motorists via its official channels. These included diversions from Ahmadu Bello Way through Ozumba Mbadiwe, Akin Adesola, Falomo, and Alfred Rewane Road toward the Third Mainland Bridge and other key corridors.

Yet many Lagosians took to social media to vent their frustration.

In response, LASTMA said it had taken note of the complaints and assured residents that its officers were on the ground to manage traffic flow and minimise disruption.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as the government works to improve infrastructure,” the agency posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government introduced a two-month traffic diversion plan to facilitate the emergency repairs.

The rehabilitation, scheduled from 19 March to 26 May, affects the inbound Marina/CMS section of the Independence/Mekwen Bridge.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the section from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) through Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge would be closed to vehicular movement throughout the period.

“Similarly, the service lane at Bonny Camp Underpass (inbound Independence Bridge) will not be accessible,” Mr Osiyemi said. “However, the service lane from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue remains open.”

Traffic advisory

To ease congestion, the government outlined alternative routes:

To Victoria Island: Use Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, turn onto Akin Adesola Street, proceed to Falomo Roundabout, and continue through Awolowo Road and Ring Road.

To the Third Mainland Bridge: Follow Ahmadu Bello Way to Bonny Camp, then Ozumba Mbadiwe, Akin Adesola, and Alfred Rewane Road to Osborne and Ring Road.

To Marina/CMS: Divert from Ahmadu Bello Way to Ozumba Mbadiwe, take Akin Adesola to Falomo, and connect to Obafemi Awolowo Road and JK Randle Road.

Mr Osiyemi urged motorists to be patient and assured that LASTMA officials would continue to manage traffic effectively throughout the repair period.

The Federal Ministry of Works is handling the repairs through the Office of the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos.

