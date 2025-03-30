Candidates who applied for admission through the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) mode using awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB have been urged to upload their results as soon as they are released.

This is contained in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, by the Public Communication Advisor of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Mr Benjamin emphasised that failure to upload the results would result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 Direct Entry admission.

“During the 2024 DE registration period, some candidates registered with awaiting results from IJMB and JUPEB but have not yet uploaded these results,” the JAMB official said.

“Please note that no candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, in line with the policy for UTME candidates.

“Any application marked as ‘awaiting result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration.

“It is essential that all candidates’ credentials are verified to determine their eligibility.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Candidates who fail to upload their results will be regarded as not having any results.”

Additionally, Mr Benjamin encouraged candidates applying for the 2025 DE to be proactive, ensuring that whatever results they are awaiting are uploaded promptly upon release to enhance their chances of admission.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

