The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and his wife, Firdaus Abdullahi, a princess from the Kano royal family, have celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Akanbi married Ms Firdaus, the daughter of the late Madakin Kano, Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola, and a granddaughter of the late Emir Ado Bayero, on 19 March 2022.
Since their wedding, the queen has consistently expressed her love for the monarch on Instagram, frequently sharing pictures and videos of them together with affectionate captions.
Ms Firdaus, whose Instagram bio reads ‘Queen of Iwo Kingdom’, has never ceased praying for her husband and the people of the kingdom whenever she posts.
Marking their third wedding anniversary, she posted a video of herself and the monarch on her Instagram page, describing every moment with the traditional ruler as a blessing.
She wrote: “Three years together, Masha Allah, and I love you more than ever. Every day with you is a blessing.
“Our love story is just beginning, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds inshAllah. Happy 3rd anniversary, my king.”
Background
Before marrying Ms Firdaus, the Oluwo was previously married to Chanel Chin, the daughter of Jamaican reggae star Ludlow Chin, known as ‘Bobo Zaro.’
Ludlow Chin is best known for his song ‘Pain’, a collaboration with Capleton released on 10 November 2015.
The traditional ruler, who divorced Ms Chin in 2019, described their failed union as ‘four years of a fraudulently arranged relationship.’
He also accused Ms Chin of secretly recording their bedroom activities and attempting to blackmail him by threatening to release a particular video unless he gave her money.
The monarch met his ex-wife in Toronto, Canada, where they lived. Their marriage produced a son named Oduduwa.
