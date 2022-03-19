The Oluwo of Iwoland, Adewale Akanbi (Telu 1), on Saturday wedded Firdaus Abdullahi, a princess of the royal family of Kano, at a colourful ceremony in the ancient city.

The bride is a daughter of the late ‘Madakin Kano’, Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola, and a grand daughter of late Emir Ado Bayero.

The wedding was held at the the residence of Madakin Kano in the Yola Quarters of Kano, with representatives of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and that of the Emir of Kano among the dignitaries.

Babafemi Ojudu, a presidential aide on political matters and former senator for Ekiti Central district, represented the vice president at the event.

Mahmoud Sani, relative of the bride, stood as the bride’s trustee while the Babalaje of Iwoland, Ismail Kudaisi, served as the groom’s trustee.

Mr Kudaisi announced the payment of N1 million as the bride price, after which both trustees announced their consent to the union.

The Oluwo, who was not present at Saturday’s event, had divorced his first wife, a Jamaican woman, in 2019.

PROFILE

Princes Firdauz is a niece to the current Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Her late father, Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola, the 15th Madaki of Kano, died in 2008.

Farouk Sani-Yola, the elder brother of the bride told PREMIUM TIMES that the wedding is historic because the family of the Madaki was giving out their daughter in marriage to another kingdom.

“We are delighted that this is the first time we are giving out in marriage to far away Yorubaland. Islam has bound us together, that made it possible for someone to marry even beyond the country,” Mr Sani-Yola said.

He said the 27-year-old bride holds a diploma in catering from the School of Management Studies, Kano.

Like other children in the Kano royal family, she has Qur’anic knowledge and was brought up in the palace of the Emir of Kano and the residence of the Madakin Kano, the traditional ruler said.