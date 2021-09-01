ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwo land in Osun State, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has narrated how his estranged wife, Chanel Chin, attempted to end his life.

The monarch also described their botched union as ‘four years of a fraudulently arranged relationship’’ in a recent post on his official Instagram page.

The traditional ruler, for the first time, was explicit about his failed marriage with his Canadian-born ex-queen. Ms Chin is the daughter of Jamaican reggae star, Ludlow Chin also known as “Bobo Zaro” who is best known for the song ‘Pain’, a collaboration with Capleton.

Although the traditional ruler didn’t mention his estranged queen’s name in the cryptic post, it was obvious that he was referring to her in the video when he said, ‘’Victorious Faces of a king that overcome all his enemies including the one that sleeps in my bed, have a child, poisoned, took contract money for my life, recorded every movement in the bedroom and palace for 4 years of a fraudulently arranged relationship.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the monarch broke up with his queen over “personal irreconcilable differences” in December 2019 and since then there has been no queen in the palace.

He announced his divorce in 2019 through his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, saying the separation was borne out of “personal irreconcilable differences.”

His statement read: “This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy and accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.”

Victory

He also accused Ms Chin of filming their bedroom activities and alleged that she tried to blackmail him into giving her some money so she doesn’t release a particular video.

“My Enemies have lost and I rejoice over them!!! Victorious Faces of a king that overcomes all his enemies including the one that sleeps in my bed have a child, poisoned, took contract money for my life, recorded every movement in the bedroom and palace for 4 years of a fraudulently arranged relationship, asking for settlement money not to release the video but never got a dime like the Chief Femi’s Toronto Indian girls in 2017 who was her known associates’’, his statement read.

The controversial monarch also mocked her, saying that God Almighty who is worthy of praise will never leave his ordained servant to be scorned by enemies.

He, however, didn’t go into the details of what is contained in the video. The monarch also threw a few jabs at his detractors, kings inclusive, for failing in their plans to pull him down.

‘Kings, even fake mighty kings, people of different status, and frenemies gathered against me but in the name and power of Olodumare. He helped me destroyed them all and I’m always and born ready any day, anytime, hours, minutes, and seconds of their schemes, and with the same name and power of God Almighty Olodumare… they will still be destroyed. How has a life of shame been treating you losers? Hahahaha,’’ he wrote.

Background

In the heat of their messy separation, the ex-queen released a video of the monarch rolling up a joint to smoke. This was after she granted an interview accusing him of numerous vices including sleeping with their 13-year-old maid.

They met before in Toronto, Canada where they both resided and this was long before the king’s ascension to the throne.

They tied the knot after his ascendancy on November 10, 2015.

The marriage produced a son named Oduduwa. In a Punch newspaper interview published in December 2020, the monarch’s estranged wife said her marriage to the Oluwo was built on falsehood