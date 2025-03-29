The federal government on Saturday, announced that it is working with relevant Turkish authorities to secure the safe return of an endangered baby gorilla smuggled from Nigeria.

According to a statement issued and signed by the spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the baby gorilla was intercepted at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, on 22 December last year.

It said the gorilla was reported to have been smuggled from Nigeria and on transit to Bangkok, Thailand, before it was discovered by Turkish authorities during a routine inspection.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is working closely with relevant Turkish authorities for the safe return of an endangered baby gorilla, which was intercepted at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, on 22 December 2024,” the statement said.

Gorillas are large herbivorous (plant eaters) animals that live on the ground in the forests of central Africa. They are the largest apes and animals of the group called primates, which also includes the other apes, humans, and monkeys.

After chimpanzees and bonobos, gorillas are described as the closest living relatives to humans.

They live in rainforests in Africa. There are four kinds of gorilla. The two western gorillas are the western lowland gorilla and the Cross River gorilla. Both are found in western Africa. However, all are endangered, or at risk of extinction.

Nigeria’s Cross River National park and protected areas are the largest remaining forest blocks in the Guinean Forest biodiversity hotspot, and home to vulnerable species such as chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) and Cross River gorillas (Gorilla gorilla diehli), and the heavily trafficked white-bellied pangolin (Phataginus tricuspis) and forest elephants, among others.

“Criminal and illegal act”

On Saturday, the Nigerian government reiterated that the trafficking of wildlife, especially endangered species, is a criminal and illegal act which clearly violates both national and international laws.

In 1974 and 1975 respectively, Nigeria signed and ratified the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). By implication, Nigeria is obligated to the responsibilities of implementing all relevant texts of the Convention in Nigeria, part of which is to enforce the law banning the killing of endangered species in protected areas and the illicit trafficking of protected animals and body parts.

In Nigeria, the Endangered Species (Control of International Trade and Traffic) Act, 1985 (Decree No. 11 of 1985) bans the killing of endangered animals. The law prohibits hunting, capturing, or trading in animal species threatened by extinction and mandates the government to conserve and protect wildlife in compliance with international treaties.

However, the laws governing conservation efforts are seldom enforced, largely due to the lack of political will. Despite being a CITES signatory, over the last decade, Nigeria has emerged as a key destination, leading source and transit point for wildlife trade.

This is largely due to its porous borders, corruption, transport links to Asia, and poor law enforcement, wildlife traffickers have made Nigeria a key exit point for ivory smuggled from Africa to Asia.

Last week, PREMIUM TIME’s three-month-long investigation revealed how the growing crisis of conflict between farmers and critically endangered wildlife (elephant population ) is threatening the existence of these species.

According to the statement, the baby gorilla is classified under CITES Appendix I, as critically endangered, and any trade in this species is strictly prohibited except under exceptional circumstances for conservation or scientific purposes.

Measures

To prevent such criminal acts, the statement said relevant law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service among others, are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin of the smuggling attempt and hold those responsible accountable.

Consequently, the federal government said it will enhance surveillance at the nation’s airports, seaports, and land borders to prevent future attempts and acts of illegal wildlife trafficking.

“Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered wildlife species in line with global environmental treaties, and would evolve proactive modalities to ensure that perpetrators of such illicit activities are met with the full force of the law,” the statement said.

