Fatai Odunsi, the father of singer Ahmed ‘Asake’ Ololade, has shared new updates regarding the ongoing controversy involving him and his son.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Odunsi accused the ‘Lonely at the Top’ hitmaker of abandoning him after he suffered a stroke in March 2022.

On Saturday, this newspaper reported that Mr Odunsi and his family demanded a N50 million house from Asake and urged him to take responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.

However, in a video posted on content creator Akin ‘Mrlilgaga’ Abolade’s YouTube page on Sunday, Mr Odunsi, a musician, confirmed that the 30-year-old singer reached out and promised to support him.

He expressed pride in the former YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution signee and offered prayers for him.

Mr Odunsi said: ”I’m proud of Asake. Nothing will happen to him, and his glory will not fade. I did simply because I hadn’t seen him in a very long time, and his mother should have asked him when he last saw me. We have settled everything—there’s no more conflict.

“He has contacted me and assured me he will do everything I want. He has even asked people to find a house for him to buy for me, and they have been searching since Saturday. He specifically wants to get me a house in Isale Eko.”

Daughter’s responsibility

Additionally, Mr Odunsi revealed that the ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ crooner had pledged to take full responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.

This newspaper earlier reported that Asake’s family urged him to accept full responsibility for Zeenat and requested a DNA test to confirm her paternity.

“Bloggers are the ones making it seem like something else. We only said things that shouldn’t have been taken seriously, but that’s not my concern—we’ve resolved everything. He called me, we talked, and we settled the matter.

“He has also promised to take care of his daughter. He accepted her from the beginning and never denied paternity. I will be going to the hospital for my medical treatment starting today (Monday) because he has made all the necessary arrangements for my care”, Mr Odunsi noted.

Furthermore, he appreciated Isale Eko residents, both at home and abroad, for standing by him and Asake’s fans and others.

Background

This newspaper reported that on Friday, Asake denied abandoning his father in a video posted on his TikTok page.

He stated that he had always been honest with his father and had never neglected his responsibilities as a son.

He said: “You can’t please the world. Whatever you do in this life, do it for the sake of God, and remember the day we will all die and be buried. Can you see how things are going, my people? My father wants to tarnish my name and career, but I stand firm because they can’t kill my glory.

“I always send money and have been faithful to my father, but when things get out of hand, I will move on because I don’t want trouble. It is God who is blessing me and lifting me higher.”

