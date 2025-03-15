Nigerian singer Ahmed ‘Asake’ Ololade has responded to the allegations his father, Fatai Odunsi, levelled against him.

Mr Odunsi, in a viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, alleged that the ‘Lonely At The Top’ hitmaker abandoned him after he suffered a stroke in March 2022.

Asake’s father, in the video, sought public financial assistance for medical treatment, alleging that the ‘Mr Money with the Vibe’ crooner repeatedly ignored his calls and had not offered him any assistance since the onset of his condition.

"Being the product of a single mother shouldn't hinder you from helping your dad" – Man advises Asake after video of his alleged father pleading for help surfaced.

He said, “I am the one who gave birth to Asake. I want Nigerians to help me because the last time I saw Asake was on March 29, 2022, when this stroke started.

“He does not answer my calls whenever I try to reach him. Now, I am exhausted. I have been searching for my brother for a long time and only recently found him.”

However, on Friday, the 30-year-old singer denied the allegations in a video posted on his TikTok page.

The former YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution signee stated that he had always been truthful to his father and had never failed in his responsibilities as a son.

He said: “You can’t please the world. Whatever you do in this life, do it for the sake of God, and remember the day we will all die and be buried. Can you see how things are going, my people? My father wants to tarnish my name and career, but I stand firm because they can’t kill my glory.

“I always send money and have been faithful to my father, but when things get out of hand, I will move on because I don’t want trouble. It is God who is blessing me and lifting me higher.”

The video sparked a buzz on social media, with some netizens criticising the singer for neglecting his father. They argued that, regardless of what the father may have done, Asake should not have abandoned him.

Others, however, defended the singer, claiming a single mother raised him.

During the Tea saga, someone posted “If you know how economical it is to be a deadbeat father, you will start appreciating present fathers”

So why are you people dragging Asake this morning? All the money saved being a deadbeat should be enough to last someone till old age — Tomisin (@tomisin_ms) March 14, 2025

Before you start counseling Asake to forgive his father, remember there are thousands of Asake who never made it through in life because their fathers chose to be irresponsible. Many parents will cry premium tears in their old age. They are enjoying their irresponsible lives… pic.twitter.com/qIBIS4QLBT — Damilare Odulesi (@DamilareOdulesi) March 14, 2025

Those of you that said Asake father never loved him or was never they for him, I hope you hide your face in shame…only two thing can happen 1. Asake mother is evil and might have told evil lies against the father. 2. Asake na ritualist when dey on command not to help he papa. pic.twitter.com/kMeoFqgRfg — The Future (@iamthefuture47) March 14, 2025

only Asake knows the struggle and the story behind his father’s absence in his life and his choice not to acknowledge the man. the last thing anybody should do is guilt trip him. — Prom Prom🌚 (@effizzzyy) March 14, 2025

If not for Lagos Islanders that’s been coming out with facts on how Asake’s father raised him as a single father, everyone online would have wrongly assumed he was really a deadbeat father, Man dey suffer o. — Rotimi 🐼 (@Olowo_Rotimi) March 14, 2025

