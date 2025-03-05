Introducing Fast FX KEEP – The Best Exchange Rates Platform for Sending Money from the UK to Nigeria

By Damilola Olagunju

Sending money to Nigeria just became easier and more affordable than ever! Fast FX is proud to launch FAST FXKEEP, a mobile app designed to eliminate the frustrations of conventional international transfers, offering faster speeds, better rates, and a seamless user experience.

The Challenge: Unfavourable Exchange Rates and Slow Transfers

For too long, cross-border money transfers have been complicated, with unfavourable exchange rates reducing the value of the money being sent. Individuals worry about how quickly their funds will arrive, businesses face delays and hidden costs, and freelancers lose a significant portion of their earnings due to poor rates and slow transactions.

The Solution: FAST FX KEEP – Instant, Affordable, & Secure Transfers at Your Fingertips

FAST FX KEEP offers a refreshing alternative: a mobile-first experience that puts control back in your hands. Sending money to Nigeria is now as simple as a few taps on your smartphone.

Key Benefits:

● Fast Transfers: Get money to Nigeria in as little as 5 minutes.

● Better Rates: Save up to 70% in fees compared to other platforms.

● Secure Transactions: Benefit from robust security measures, including end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and KYC verification.

● Easy to Use: Enjoy a streamlined, user-friendly interface for effortless transfers.

● Expanding Reach: Available in the UK, Switzerland, and Nigeria—with more regions coming soon.

Empowering Individuals and Businesses

KEEP empowers Nigerians to support their families and communities by ensuring vital remittances arrive quickly and at the best exchange rates. For Nigerian freelancers and businesses working with international partners, KEEP streamlines payments, eliminating delays and ensuring they get more value for their money with every transfer.

“At FAST FX KEEP, we believe sending money should always be a smart choice,” said Damilola Olagunju, COO of Fast FX. “With the best exchange rates you’ll find in the market, faster transfers, and top-level security, your money moves further and faster—without any hidden fees. Every penny is worth more with KEEP.”

About Fast FX

Fast FX is a FINTECH dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions that simplify international payments. With a focus on competitive exchange rates, speed, and security, Fast FX empowers individuals and businesses to maximize the value of their transactions and take control of their financial dealings with confidence.

Fast FX is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK as an XPI and holds an IMTO license with the CBN Nigeria, ensuring full regulatory compliance and security for every transaction.

GET STARTED WITH FAST FX KEEP AND GET £20 BONUS ON YOUR FIRST TRANSFER TO NIGERIA

Download the KEEP app today from the App Store or Google Play and experience a better way to send money. Use code KEEP20 upon sign-up and receive £20 FREE to get started. Follow @fastfxglobal_ on social media for updates and tips on making the most of your international transfers.

– Damilola Olagunju is the Chief Operating Officer of Fast FX KEEP. @fastfxglobal on X

