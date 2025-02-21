Today, news of former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida launching an autobiography titled ‘A Journey In Service’ on February 20 dominated headlines.
Many Nigerian newspapers reported that the former military leader admitted annulling the 1993 presidential election.
Blueprint reported this under the headline “IBB admits Abiola won June 12, 1993 election, regrets annulment.”
|
Punch’s cover page headline read, “Knocks as IBB regret annulling MKO Abiola’s victory in 1993.”
“Finally, IBB Agrees MKO Abiola won June 12 presidential election,” the Independent said.
Daily Trust headline read, “June 12: I take responsibility – IBB.”
“IBB: Abiola won June 12, 1993 election, I regret its annulment,” The Nation reported.
News of the altercation between the Senate president, Godwill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti also made headlines.
The New Nigerian headline read “Rowdy Senate: I’m not afraid of you, Natasha dares Akpabio.”
Tribune reported “Natasha in another shouting match with Akpabio.”
“Drama as Akpabio,Natasha squabble over seat arrangements,” The Point reported.
Other headlines are; “Osun LG crisis: showdown looms between FG, Adeleke,” the Matrix reported.
“NEC seeks action against malnutrition, sidesteps tax bill, state police, others,” the Guardian reported.
“CBN retains Nigeria interest raise at 27.50 per cent amid inflation drop,” Salient Times wrote.
According to News Direct “NIPCO, Delta Gov’t sign MoU to establish CNG conversion centres.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999