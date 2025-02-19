For the first time since singer Ilerioluwa ‘Mohbad’ Aloba died seventeen months ago, his widow, Omowunmi Aloba, has granted an interview.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that since her husband’s death, Ms Omowunmi has faced intense criticism, particularly from her father-in-law, Joseph.

Mr Aloba has repeatedly made allegations against her in various interviews, the most notable being the paternity of Liam, Mohbad’s only son, born in April 2023.

Despite these challenges, Mohbad’s widow has frequently used social media to express her emotions and rally public support without any media appearance.

However, in her first interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ms Omowunmi made allegations against Mr Aloba and her husband’s former boss, Naira Marley.

She also raised concerns about her safety, stating that both her life and that of her one-year-old son, Liam, are in danger.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

She said: “I used to feel like God cheated my late husband—why did he have to die? My son and I no longer feel safe. I receive threats on my social media handles every day, and it has reached a point where I either speak up or suffer in silence.

“I have been attacked by Naira Marley, his cohorts, his supporters, and my father-in-law. My father-in-law wants to control Mohbad’s properties, and if he can’t, he is determined to ruin my life. He was the one who initiated my marriage to my late husband—he was the happiest then, but now he is calling our son a bastard.”

Wunmi vs Joseph

Additionally, Mohbad’s widow revealed that she is ready for a DNA test to be conducted on her son.

“He (my father-in-law) said Liam has bow legs and that no one in their family has such. He also said Liam looks older than him, even though he is almost 60.

“He went as far as claiming that my husband wanted to throw my baby off the Third Mainland Bridge. I made it clear that I am ready for the DNA test, but they said that once it is done, I should not make the result public,” she added.

This newspaper reported that Mohbad’s father disclosed that his doubts about his grandson’s paternity became clear to him during the coroner’s inquest.

He stated that during the inquest, two of Mohbad’s friends claimed that Liam was the cause of a dispute between Ms Omowunmi and her late husband.

He further explained that his suspicions stemmed from the fact that Ms Omowunmi did not give him or his late son Liam’s placenta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

