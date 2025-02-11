Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has denied responsibility for reality TV star Nengi Hampson’s pregnancy, dismissing the rumours as baseless.

On Monday, viral speculation alleged that the Bayelsa State Governor had secretly fathered a child with 26-year-old Big Brother Naija star Nengi.

Upon the emergence of the rumour, Nengi, a prominent figure from BBN Season 5 (Lockdown), swiftly refuted the claims while confirming her current pregnancy.

The Bayelsa-born TV star made a series of X posts. She tweeted, “As much as I believe social media lies aren’t worth my time, I’ve come to accept that we live in a world where people are quick to spread lies without limits. So let me be clear: I’m not pregnant for any governor.

‘No ties’

“I’ve chosen to speak because this isn’t just an attack on me; it involves people I hold in the highest regard. I won’t allow a beautiful, personal part of my life to be turned into something ugly. While I continue to mind my business and enjoy my pregnancy in peace, I wish y’all love and a happy Valentine’s weekend.”

Reacting to the controversy, the Director-General of New Media to the governor, Samuel Oredipe, dismissed the claim, branding it as false and politically motivated.

In a rebuttal statement posted on Facebook on Monday evening, the governor’s media aide maintained that Nengi had no personal relationship with Governor Diri. “The BBN Nengi Trending Story has nothing to do with Gov. Diri! Nengi Rebecca Hampson has no personal relationship with Governor Diri.

“It is regrettable that purveyors of fake news are not happy with the towering political profile of the governor. Nengi herself has come out clean on social media to debunk their lies. GistLover goofed again! All fake!” the statement read.

‘A mere distraction’

The circulated statement further described the report as an attempt to divert attention from the governor’s achievements, particularly as Bayelsa State commemorated the fifth anniversary of his administration.

“Political enemies of His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, are at work again. What a wicked set of people spreading falsehood on a day the Prosperity Administration commenced activities marking its 5th anniversary.

“This is a distraction, and some of us are very justified in the many reasons offered to regulate the use of various social media platforms. Sadly, while we were inaugurating a brand-new road in Yenagoa, social media spread falsehoods about the governor. Governor Diri is a man of honour and dignity,” the statement read.

Support

As the rumour continued to trend, Nigerian singer Spyro, known for his hit song Who Is Your Guy, was dragged into the conversation.

The singer, who has publicly admired Nengi before, weighed in on the controversy and defended her against the allegations.

In an Instagram post with Nengi’s image attached, Spyro wrote, “Honestly, you all should please leave her alone and face your lives. That baby is of the Lord and a big g, if so. Beautiful in and out always, #Nengi.”

Backstory

The controversy stemmed from a popular faceless blog (Gistlover) post that accused Nengi of having a child with the governor. The blog further alleged that she had benefited financially from him, insinuating that public funds were being misused to support her lifestyle.

The post claimed that despite efforts to keep the alleged affair hidden, the truth had come to light. It also speculated that Nengi could soon become Governor Diri’s wife.

Additionally, the blog accused the Bayelsa governor of allegedly “mismanaging state funds” and warned that if his alleged mistress did not maintain a low profile, “there could be serious repercussions.” The post further criticised Big Brother Naija, alleging that the reality show “produces individuals who engage in controversial relationships, including with politicians. No matter how much people try to deny the truth, time will eventually confirm it, just as past scandals have proven,” the blog stated.

Governor Diri is not the first Nigerian politician to be linked to a celebrity in a controversial manner. In July 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was allegedly embroiled in extramarital affairs with several female celebrities.

Addressing the allegations, Akpabio stated on the Senate floor that his traditional norm is marriage to one wife, and he is satisfied.

In November 2020, Nengi, A Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria finalist in 2017, was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child Development to Governor Diri.

The University of Port Harcourt graduate is also the founder and CEO of Shoes by Flora, a footwear brand.

