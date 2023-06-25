The widespread adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) raises concerns about its impact on certain professions.

AI is a computer system that can complete tasks requiring human intelligence, such as speech recognition, decision-making, language translation, and visual perception.

Even the music industry has begun incorporating AI, but it begs the question: Will human involvement still be present in this technology’s rise?

The Recording Academy recently updated its rules to include a section on generative AI for the 2024 Grammy Awards

It would feature artistes who create their work with the help of AI.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, speaks about the pros and cons of adopting AI in music.

PT: Tell us about your induction as a fellow into OAU’s School of Music

2baba: I built a multi-million music studio in OAU because I was given an honorary degree as a fellow in the music school. That was a huge honour for me, and I promised them I would build a standard music studio for the school, which I did. I aim to give the students a shared space for creativity, and I hope the next generation of superstars will emanate from there. Also, my next album will be packaged in that studio.

PT: What are your thoughts on the IDP as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR)?

2baba: From my interaction with the displaced persons, I could see the pain in their eyes. You can see that they are not settled, and this got to me. You can’t do enough for them, but we should not be discouraged. We should continue to support these displaced persons as much as possible.

So many of them; shouldn’t be neglected so they don’t become like those who put them in the situation or even become a menace to society.

I encourage people always to help people in need, significantly displaced persons, as nothing is too small to give. I have always been of the school of thought that we should give whenever we can. It shouldn’t be to show off but encourage others to do the same.

PT: You mentioned that you’ve done some work in the IDP. Can you speak to some exciting ones you’ve done so far?

2baba: It’s not exciting because these people’s condition is terrible. As I said, we can’t exhaust helping people. We keep trying.

PT: How do you measure the impact that you have done so far, especially with the IDP camps?

2baba: It’s pretty tricky to measure. So, for me, the measurement part, I think, is that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.

PT: At what point in your humanitarian journey did you think you had started? When did you realise that, yes, I’m a humanitarian?

2baba: I don’t think there was a time when I realised this thing. I just started getting involved. You know, it came with my stardom.

PT: Can we talk about the current dispensation? What are your thoughts, and what do you want from this administration?

2baba: I want Nigerians to work together. We should be able to surprise ourselves. Let’s work together. It is very straightforward. Regardless of party, regardless of whoever is there.

PT: What is the biggest challenge confronting the new president?

2baba: The challenge is that everything is upside down.

PT: How about the creative industry?

2baba: Wow, there are so many things like copyright laws. We have to do something about it.

PT: About AI, what are your comments on the new Grammy category and musicians using AI to write their songs?

2baba: It will make so many people lazy. For me, it will become cheating. A person who uses a computer to do music won’t think creatively. Everything has its advantages, but African music still has a lot of human touch to many things. The award category is a welcome development. Hopefully, one day, we will have a prize that will be as big as that.

PT: Have you used AI Before?

2baba: I mean, I only use it for pictures. We write our music ourselves.

PT: How do you manage trolls?

2baba: For me, I think the person has a problem. I try not to take it personally.

PT: Are you threatened by the young, contemporary afrobeats guys making waves?

2baba: I’m just 2Baba. I’m just where I am. So, I don’t know how to answer that question. I am just me. That’s just it.

I think God’s grace, my personality, work, and passion have kept me relevant through the years. I do my best.

PT: Do you watch the Young, Rich and Famous programme on Netflix?

2baba: Yes, I mean, it is what it is. I don’t know how to answer the question. I mean, I am part of the programme as well. I watch it before you watch it.

READ ALSO:

PT: That means you are cool with the content your wife dishes out to us.

2baba: Definitely. It is a reality TV show, and emotions are involved. Things happen just like outside. So, it is what it is. You understand. It depends on how I am feeling. You know, it’s life.

PT: Any regrets?

Tubaba: I wouldn’t call it regrets. I would say maybe I should have said things in a better way. It is what it is.

PT: Do you mind that your wife gives viewers information about your life?

Tubaba: It is what it is. That’s my answer.

PT: Aside from music, what other unknown talents do you have that people don’t know? If you are not a musician, what would you rather be?

Tubaba: Actor or I will be a goalkeeper.

PT: Do you still play football?

Tubaba: No. I had an accident, so I quit playing football.

PT: How about a football academy?

Tubaba: I used to have one. I couldn’t sustain it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

