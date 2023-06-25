Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has asked indigenes of Anambra who own businesses in Lagos State to consider investing in their home state.

Mr Soludo stated this during a town hall meeting with Anambra people resident in Lagos State, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Friday.

The governor was in the state on Thursday to attend the Nigerian Academy of Engineering Annual Lecture with the theme: “Financing Engineering Infrastructure,” held at the University of Lagos, Akoka.

He would later meet with the business people from Anambra, but residents in the South-west state.

At the town hall meeting, the governor stressed that it would be in their best interest to invest in their home.

“Your host will never respect you if you don’t have a livable and prosperous homeland,” Mr Soludo told the people.

The governor further urged them to do everything possible to invest in Anambra State to contribute to the growth of the state.

“This is the same question I ask myself every day. And we have a responsibility to leave Anambra State better than we met it,” he said.

Background

Mr Soludo’s comment is coming in the heat of controversy over the ongoing demolition of 17 shops at Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government earlier explained that it would demolish the buildings in the market because they were “physically distressed” and that the “lives of businessmen and women within the market would be put at risk” in the event of imminent collapse.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, had said the distressed buildings also threaten other adjoining structures in the market.

The market has a high population of Igbos.

Since the demolition began in the market, there have been speculations that the governor was carrying out the exercise to punish Igbos for allegedly voting against him in the 18 March governorship election in the state.

