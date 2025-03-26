The Ebonyi State Government has confirmed the detention of Emmanuel Acha over alleged offensive comments against security operatives in the state.

Mr Acha, a social media influencer, was also accused of constituting a security threat and spreading fake information about the killings in Effium and Ezza-Efium communities in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Tobias Ogbonna, Governor Francis Nwifuru’s special adviser on Security, confirmed Mr Acha’s arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

NAN recalls that both communities were engulfed in a communal clash between 2021 and 2024.

Governor Francis Nwifuru brokered peace between the communities.

In February, the governor granted amnesty to some people from the area who had been imprisoned because of their roles in the crisis.

Mr Ogbonna told NAN that Mr Acha, who was arrested on 18 March, had been “involved in making offensive comments and ill-statement on social media”, especially on the already ended and settled Effium and Ezza-Efium communal war.

“He was detained and charged to court, after which he was taken to the Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi capital.

“We must support the government and its policies. It is not good if we continue to spoil our own.

“Let us continue to promote peace and tranquillity in the state.

“We owe it a duty to work towards promoting the people-orientated programmes of the present State Government because the governor is committed to sustainable development,” Mr Ogbonna said.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Etta Uka-Ude, said he was not involved in Acha’s detention and declined further comments.

NAN recalls that an anonymous individual on made a post on Sunday on a WhatsApp platform, announcing Mr Acha’s detention by security operatives in the state.

