Fuji maestro Wasiu Marshall, aka Kwam 1, an avid supporter of President Bola Tinubu, has urged him to address the country’s hardships and insecurity.

In a video posted on his Instagram page titled ‘A Special Message to Mr President,’ Kwam 1 lamented the suffering endured by Nigerians since Mr Tinubu assumed office.

The Fuji maestro urged him to address the ongoing hardships, noting that the President had promised good governance during his campaign.

Kwam 1 urged the President to heed the cries of Nigerians and emphasised their widespread suffering.

The 66-year-old also lamented the high dollar exchange rate and the rising cost of commodities. He pointed out that salary earners could not make ends meet due to the prevailing hunger in the land.

He expressed Nigerians’ frustration with the lack of electricity supply, demanding answers from the Nigerian President about the situation.

Kwam 1 stated that traders and all citizens were lamenting and urged Mr Tinubu not to ignore their pleas.

His words, “My boss, Asiwaju Tinubu, the prospective Nigerian President. Nigerians have requested that I convey their greetings to you. I am the one who sang that if Asiwaju, my boss, is elected president, citizens will be fortunate. They expressed that those without money will find prosperity, and those seeking divine favour will find it through Asiwaju.

“Akanbi, my boss, please heed the voices of the people. The citizens are enduring hardships, particularly with soaring petrol prices and a high dollar exchange rate. Even those receiving salaries find it challenging to make ends meet. I know my boss, Asiwaju, is compassionate.

“Before assuming the responsibilities of leading Nigeria, Akanbi Asiwaju, please address the nation’s pressing issues. Let’s take action to alleviate the suffering of the people. The lack of electricity supply exacerbates the situation. Alayinde, how did we reach this point? Let’s work together to find solutions. Those benefitting from the current situation under the Tinubu administration should be held accountable. Akanbi, listen to the people’s voices and respond accordingly.

“My benefactor, Akanbi Asiwaju, Nigerians, including traders and business owners, are discontented due to the alarming rise in the dollar exchange rate. Let’s collaborate on finding viable solutions. We must exercise patience with Tinubu; he will address these challenges promptly.”

Celebrities endorse Tinubu

Not only Kwam 1 but also numerous other Nigerian celebrities rallied support for Mr Tinubu leading up to the 2023 presidential election.

On 5 November 2022, this newspaper reported that over 60 celebrities united to endorse Tinubu, citing his transformation of Lagos into a smart city as a critical factor.

The Progressive Coalition of Entertainers, in a meeting with Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, declared their support for Mr Tinubu.

The group emphasised that Mr Tinubu’s tenure as the former Lagos State Governor laid the foundation for subsequent administrations, positioning the state favourably among others.

